CARLISLE, Pa., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GIANT Company announced today that it will donate more than 3,000 hams to 14 partner food banks across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia this holiday season. An annual tradition for the company, the ham donations bring its brand platform For Today’s Table™ to life, ensuring families can celebrate the season with a staple in their holiday meals.



“With more and more people turning to their local food bank or pantry for assistance than ever before, our hunger relief partners are telling us they expect an incredible demand for food throughout the holiday season,” said Emily Steinkamp, manager of social impact, The GIANT Company. “The GIANT Company believes every family should be able to enjoy a meal together and donating hams is one way we are able to help make that possible. It’s our hope this donation makes the holidays just a bit brighter for our neighbors in need.”

Hams will be donated this week to the following food distribution organizations:

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Staunton, Va.

Caring for Friends in Philadelphia, Pa.

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in Harrisburg, Pa.

Chester County Food Bank in Exton, Pa.

CityTeam Chester in Chester, Pa.

The Columbia Food Bank in Columbia, Pa.

Dubois Area Food Pantry in DuBois, Pa.

Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank in Reading, Pa.

Jefferson County Community Ministries in Charles Town, WV.

Maryland Food Bank in Hagerstown, Md.

New Britain Baptist Food Larder in New Britain, Pa.

New Hope Ministries in Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Philabundance in Philadelphia, Pa.

Second Harvest Food Bank in Nazareth, Pa.

“As we gather together this holiday season, we give thanks for what we have and pray for a day one day soon when we will be able to join with all those we love. We especially remember those who have been impacted by the pandemic through illness, job loss, and those who experience hunger,” said Eric Saunders, executive director, New Hope Ministries. “New Hope Ministries helps our neighbors by providing those in need and could not do this without the support of our corporate partners like The GIANT Company. We are truly grateful for their generosity.”

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table™, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and over 145 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

