ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
7-Dec-2041,444382.2715,842,609.72
8-Dec-2043,551385.5216,789,718.81
9-Dec-2038,994382.7614,925,262.72
10-Dec-2045,464376.6417,123,694.17
11-Dec-2047,000374.4817,600,415.24

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

