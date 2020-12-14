Brink POS Integrates with Mobivity’s Recurrency to Deliver Actionable Insights and Power 1:1 Digital Engagement

PHOENIX, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON) a global provider of personalized customer engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, announced its partnership with ParTech, Inc., a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR). Mobivity is integrating its Recurrency ™ platform with PAR Technology’s Brink POS ® delivering actionable insights from POS data -accelerating brands’ digital transformation with:

Increased guest frequency and spend through personalized, multichannel, digital offers and promotions;

Machine learning techniques to predict and measure offer and product performance;

AI features to activate in-store and online transaction data for rapid analytics and insights to fuel intelligent personalization and promotions;

1:1 guest engagement through channels such as mobile messaging and dynamic takeout and delivery receipts; and

Omnichannel digital loyalty programs.



“PAR is pleased to welcome Mobivity into our Brink POS integration ecosystem,” said Stephen Lee, Director of Strategic Partnerships at ParTech, Inc. “The combination of Mobivity’s Recurrency platform and our Brink POS will allow restaurants to quickly understand and adapt to guest behavior using intelligent data and create personalized and branded experiences that ultimately increase guest engagement.”

Customers of Brink POS can now utilize Mobivity’s Recurrency AI/machine learning to analyze the various data from their POS. By accurately attributing promotions to transactions and being able to identify pre- and post-redemption purchase activity, Mobivity helps restauranteurs and franchisees determine the most effective marketing approach based on guest frequency and spend. Recurrency uses these insights to provide restaurants personalized and intelligent offers, audience segmentation, offer and promotion management and codes. These codes can be delivered to consumers via Mobivity’s Unified Mobile Messaging or through other owned or paid media channel brands in which they engage.

“Integrating Mobivity into Brink POS ecosystem helps PAR reinforce its mission by enabling restaurants to provide guests a more engaged experience. This starts by making sense of the POS data,” said Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO. “This last year has been a challenge for restaurants and Mobivity is playing a significant role with best-of-breed partners such as ParTech to keep these vital businesses open. The impact we are making on businesses is significant to brands’ digital transformation today and tomorrow.”

To learn more about how Mobivity works with the Brink POS system, schedule a demo with the Mobivity team.



About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter .

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

