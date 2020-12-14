Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-cryogenic Air Separation Plants - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Non-cryogenic Air Separation Plants Market to Reach $988.5 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Non-cryogenic Air Separation Plants estimated at US$876.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$988.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Metallurgy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$350.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oil & Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 1.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $237.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR



The Non-cryogenic Air Separation Plants market in the U. S. is estimated at US$237.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$190.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.



Chemicals Segment to Record 1% CAGR



In the global Chemicals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$117.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$123.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$131.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Air Liquide SA

Linde AG

Messer Group GmbH

PCI

Praxair, Inc.

Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Non-cryogenic Air Separation Plants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Non-cryogenic Air Separation Plants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Non-cryogenic Air Separation Plants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Non-cryogenic Air Separation Plants Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Metallurgy (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Metallurgy (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Metallurgy (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Chemicals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Chemicals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Chemicals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Healthcare (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Healthcare (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Non-cryogenic Air Separation Plants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Non-cryogenic Air Separation Plants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Non-cryogenic Air Separation Plants Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Non-cryogenic Air Separation Plants Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a5hcz9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900