New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising demand for disease diagnosis at an early stage is one of the significant factors influencing the medical digital imaging systems market growth.

Market Size – USD 16.99 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –Growing geriatric population.

The Global Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market is forecast to reach USD 29.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The medical digital imaging systems market is observing high demand attributed to the growing geriatric population. As per the Global Health and Aging Report published by the WHO (World Health Organization), the number of people aged 65 years or older is estimated to increase from a projected 524 million in 2010 to approximately 1.5 billion by 2050, with a significant percentage of increase in developing economies. Additionally, the number of people aged 65 years or older is anticipated to considerably surpass children younger than 5 years of age by 2050. Heart disease, cancer, and stroke have been the primary chronic conditions that have had the highest impact on the geriatric population, particularly in high-income countries. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases in the growing geriatric population is likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic highlights the significance of an attentive utilization of human and financial resources, which are vital in healthcare. It is important to ascertain the ability of specialized professionals and surgeons to function through the pandemic. A conscious effort is required for minimizing the spread of infection, and a high mortality rate across the globe would be detrimental. All suspected or known COVID-19-positive patients needing medical intervention must be treated as positive and proper diagnosis should be carried out to reduce the spreading of infection. Medical digital imaging systems like x-ray systems would play a significant role in the identification of lung diseases resulting from COVID-19 infection.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Artificial intelligence is projected to have a substantial impact on the growth of the medical digital imaging systems market. AI can revolutionize the medical digital imaging systems industry by providing quicker scans and providing the stakeholders with crucial insights into a variety of injuries, diseases, and conditions that might not be possible to detect without the additional technology. A few examples include Google’s DeepMind, and iCAD’s “ProFound AI” solution, among others.

Virtual reality and 3D imaging technologies have vital importance within the medical digital imaging systems industry. By implementing augmented reality technologies, such as EchoPixel True 3D, physicians or radiologists can take slices of MRI pictures to generate a 3D image that physicians can inspect with 3D glasses, a VR headset, or even print with a 3D printer and special plastic.

Wearable medical devices are expected to have a significant impact on the digital imaging systems market. For instance, the MRI glove is beneficial in providing clear, persistent images of joints and tendons.

The medical digital imaging systems market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027 due to affordable medical tests and increasing emphasis on patient care in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Computed Tomography (CT) Ultrasound X-ray Nuclear Imaging Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cardiology Neurology Orthopedics Oncology Gastroenterology Gynecology Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



