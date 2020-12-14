Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market by Material, Product Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global implantable drug delivery devices market was valued at $10,091. 9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $13,211. 8 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 8. 0% from 2020 to 2027.



Implantable drug delivery devices consist of a drug reservoir surrounded by a polymer or a drug polymer mixture. When inserted into a desired area in the body, the drug is released at a pre-determined rate as the polymer degrades. Implantable drug delivery devices offer a number of advantages over conventional oral or parenteral dosage forms. It allows site specific drug administration where a drug is most needed.



This allows significant lower doses of drugs, which minimize potential side effects. Furthermore, implantable devices allow for sustained release of a therapeutic agent. In addition, treatment schedule associated with an implantable device is generally less burdensome than pills or injections.



Growth of the implantable drug delivery devices market is driven by The rise in prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, increase in demand for minimally invasive drug delivery devices, and unwanted pregnancies over a period. However, possibility of implanted device failures, and stringent government regulations impede the market growth. Conversely, collaboration activities among leading market players are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.



The implantable drug delivery devices market is segmented into material, product type, end user, and region. By material, the market is divided into silicon and others. On the basis of product type, implantable drug eluting stents, implantable contraceptive drug delivery devices, implantable intraocular drug delivery devices, implantable brachytherapy seeds devices, and implantable drug delivery pump devices. By end user, it is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits



This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of the global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices market.

Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of end users, developments, and services in the industry.

An in-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitates strategic business planning.

Developmental strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

1.5. Research Methodology

1.5.1. Secondary Research

1.5.2. Primary Research

1.5.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Top Player Positioning, 2019

3.4. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

3.5.1.2. The Rise in Demand for Minimally Invasive Drug Delivery Devices

3.5.1.3. Unwanted Pregnancies

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Possibility of Implanted Device Failure

3.5.2.2. Stringent Government Regulations

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Collaboration Activities Among Leading Players

3.5.4. Impact Analysis



Chapter 4: Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Material

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Silicone

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Others

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Product Type

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Implantable Drug Eluting Stents

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Implantable Contraceptive Drug Delivery Devices

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Implantable Intraocular Drug Delivery Devices

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Implantable Brachytherapy Seeds Devices

5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.6. Implantable Drug Delivery Pump Devices

5.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market, by End-user

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Abbott Laboratories

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. Business Performance

8.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Abbvie Inc.

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Operating Business Segments

8.2.4. Product Portfolio

8.2.5. Business Performance

8.2.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. Bayer Ag.

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Operating Business Segments

8.3.4. Product Portfolio

8.3.5. Business Performance

8.4. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Operating Business Segments

8.4.4. Product Portfolio

8.4.5. Business Performance

8.5. Biotronik, Inc.

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Operating Business Segments

8.5.4. Product Portfolio

8.5.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Boston Scientific Corporation

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Operating Business Segments

8.6.4. Product Portfolio

8.6.5. Business Performance

8.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Medtronic plc.

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Operating Business Segments

8.7.4. Product Portfolio

8.7.5. Business Performance

8.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.8. Merck & Co. Inc.

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Operating Business Segments

8.8.4. Product Portfolio

8.8.5. Business Performance

8.9. Teleflex Incorporated

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Operating Business Segments

8.9.4. Product Portfolio

8.9.5. Business Performance

8.10. Terumo Corporation

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Operating Business Segments

8.10.4. Product Portfolio

8.10.5. Business Performance

8.10.1. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



