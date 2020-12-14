New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cord Blood Banking Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960601/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Private Cord Blood Banks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.9% CAGR and reach US$53 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Public Cord Blood Banks segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR



The Cord Blood Banking Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 9.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.



Hybrid Cord Blood Banks Segment to Record 11.2% CAGR



In the global Hybrid Cord Blood Banks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$608.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cordlife Group Ltd.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

ESPERITE NV

PerkinElmer, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960601/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cord Blood Banking Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cord Blood Banking Services Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Cord Blood Banking Services Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Private Cord Blood Banks (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Private Cord Blood Banks (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Private Cord Blood Banks (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Public Cord Blood Banks (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Public Cord Blood Banks (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Public Cord Blood Banks (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Hybrid Cord Blood Banks (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Hybrid Cord Blood Banks (Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Hybrid Cord Blood Banks (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Cord Blood Banking Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 14: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in the United

States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 15: United States Cord Blood Banking Services Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Cord Blood Banking Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Cord Blood Banking Services Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 18: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Cord Blood Banking Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Cord Blood Banking Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Cord Blood Banking Services Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Cord Blood Banking Services Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cord Blood Banking Services Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Cord Blood Banking Services Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Cord Blood Banking Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 29: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: French Cord Blood Banking Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Cord Blood Banking Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Cord Blood Banking Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Cord Blood Banking Services Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Cord Blood Banking Services Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Cord Blood Banking

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Cord Blood Banking Services Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Cord Blood Banking Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish Cord Blood Banking Services Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Cord Blood Banking Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Russia by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Cord Blood Banking Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Cord Blood Banking Services Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Cord Blood Banking Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 53: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Cord Blood Banking Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Cord Blood Banking Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Cord Blood Banking Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian Cord Blood Banking Services Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 63: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Cord Blood Banking Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cord Blood Banking

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cord Blood Banking Services

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Cord Blood Banking Services Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 71: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Cord Blood Banking Services Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Cord Blood Banking Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Cord Blood Banking Services Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Cord Blood Banking Services Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Cord Blood Banking Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 77: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Cord Blood Banking Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Cord Blood Banking Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Cord Blood Banking Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Rest of Latin

America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Cord Blood Banking Services

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Cord Blood Banking Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 89: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Cord Blood Banking Services Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Cord Blood Banking Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: The Middle East Cord Blood Banking Services Historic

Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Cord Blood Banking Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Cord Blood Banking Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 98: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Israel in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Cord Blood Banking Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Cord Blood Banking Services Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Cord Blood Banking Services Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Cord Blood Banking Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Cord Blood Banking Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Cord Blood Banking Services

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Cord Blood Banking Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Cord Blood Banking Services Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 111: African Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960601/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001