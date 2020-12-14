Pune, India, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report mentions that the Dental Crowns and Bridges Market size was USD 2.85 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.56 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Europe procured USD 1.16 billion Dental Crowns and Bridges Market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the higher adoption of digital dentistry equipment, surging dental expenditures, and rising geriatric population.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

October 2018 – Institut Straumann AG acquired majority stake in local lab/milling centre in Rheinfelden (CH) to address certain Swiss customer requirements. Institut Straumann AG manufactures and sells high quality, innovative implant and CAD/CAM solutions.

September 2019 – Zimmer Biomet announced a multinational distribution agreement with Align Technology, Inc. for the award-winning iTero Element family of intraoral scanners. This agreement allowed Zimmer Biomet to expand its global footprint in the fast-growing market of digital restorative dentistry solutions.





Increasing Prevalence of Tooth Decay to Bolster Growth

One of the major growth drivers of the market includes the rising incidence of tooth decay and periodontal diseases. Dental caries is considered to be a significant burden and it is capable of affecting people throughout their lives, causing discomfort, disfigurement, and pain. Hence, it requires immediate medical attention.

The World Health Organization stated that worldwide, approximately 3.9 billion people were affected in 2018 by oral diseases. These are mainly occurring because of poor oral hygiene, as well as rising consumption of alcohol, tobacco, sugar, and practicing an unhealthy diet. However, these dental procedures involve spending hefty amount of money. It may hinder the dental caps & bridges market growth during the forthcoming years.





Ability to Provide Lucent Finish will Drive Growth of the Ceramics Segment

Based on material, the market is grouped into metals, porcelain fused to metals, and ceramics. Out of these, the ceramics segment held 55.2%Dental Crowns and Bridges Market share in 2018 and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

This growth is attributable to the ability of ceramics to provide an attractive lucent finish to bridges and crowns. Also, they possess a similar aesthetic appearance to the original tooth. They are also strong and tough in nature and therefore, can be customized as per the patient’s requirement.





Rising Geriatric Population to Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, the market is divided into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, Europe procured USD 1.16 billion Dental Crowns and Bridges Market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the higher adoption of digital dentistry equipment, surging dental expenditures, and rising geriatric population.

North America would remain in the second position after Europe because of the availability of cutting-edge technologies, extensive health insurance coverage, and high spending on healthcare. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to showcase a significantly high CAGR in the coming years backed by the growing per capita expenditure, rising awareness programs regarding cosmetic dentistry products, and reforms in the healthcare industry.





List of all the organizations operating in the Dental Crowns and Bridges Market. They are as follows:

Dentsply Sirona Institut Straumann AG Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher) National Dentex Lab Henry Schein, Inc. Ivoclar Vivadent AG 3M Glidewell Dentium Zimmer Biomet BIOTECH Dental Others







Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Segmentations:

By Type

· Crowns

· Bridges

By Material

• Ceramics

• Porcelain Fused to Metals

• Metals

By End User

· Dental Hospitals & Clinics

· Dental Laboratories

· Others

By Geography

· North America (U.S. and Canada)

· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

· Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

· Middle East& Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)





