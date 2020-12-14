New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Converged Infrastructure Solutions and Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960599/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$72.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. IT and Telecom, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.3% CAGR and reach US$29.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Manufacturing segment is readjusted to a revised 16.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.8% CAGR



The Converged Infrastructure Solutions and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Segment to Record 18.2% CAGR



In the global Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 118-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell EMC

Dell Technologies

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

IBM Corporation

Nutanix, Inc.

Oracle Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960599/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Converged Infrastructure Solutions and Services Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Converged Infrastructure

Solutions and Services by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for IT and Telecom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for IT and Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Banking, Financial

Services and Insurance (BFSI) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Banking, Financial

Services and Insurance (BFSI) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Converged Infrastructure Solutions and Services Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by End-Use - IT and

Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services and

Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Converged Infrastructure

Solutions and Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking,

Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 15: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by End-Use - IT and

Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services and

Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 16: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for IT and Telecom, Manufacturing,

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 17: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by End-Use - IT and

Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services and

Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 18: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Converged Infrastructure

Solutions and Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking,

Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by End-Use - IT and

Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services and

Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: China 7-Year Perspective for Converged Infrastructure

Solutions and Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking,

Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Converged Infrastructure Solutions and Services

Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 22: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by End-Use - IT and

Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services and

Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 24: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for IT and Telecom, Manufacturing,

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 25: France Current & Future Analysis for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by End-Use - IT and

Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services and

Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: France 7-Year Perspective for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for IT and Telecom, Manufacturing,

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 27: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by End-Use - IT and

Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services and

Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 28: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for IT and Telecom, Manufacturing,

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 29: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by End-Use - IT and

Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services and

Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 30: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Converged Infrastructure

Solutions and Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking,

Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 31: UK Current & Future Analysis for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by End-Use - IT and

Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services and

Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 32: UK 7-Year Perspective for Converged Infrastructure

Solutions and Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking,

Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 33: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Converged Infrastructure Solutions and Services by End-Use - IT

and Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services and

Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 34: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for IT and Telecom, Manufacturing,

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 35: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by End-Use - IT and

Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services and

Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 36: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for IT and Telecom, Manufacturing,

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 37: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by End-Use - IT and

Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services and

Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Converged

Infrastructure Solutions and Services by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for IT and Telecom, Manufacturing,

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960599/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001