SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peace Out Skincare, the leader in innovative treatments for your skin, is launching their latest first-to-market product: the Retinol Eye Stick. In a departure from typical retinol delivery systems, the treatment is dispensed in an encapsulated retinol serum-balm which glides smoothly over skin and works for a wide range of skin types.



The formulation of the Retinol Eye Stick takes retinoids beyond conventional creams, serums and gels by incorporating soothing ingredients like squalene, encapsulating the retinol, and adding antioxidants in order to avoid the irritation of most retinol products. Developed to work in tandem with the entire suite of Peace Out products like Wrinkles, Acne Serum and the Acne Healing Dot, the stick utilizes powerhouse ingredients to address the signs of aging—retinol, peptides and astaxanthin, an antioxidant 6000 times stronger than vitamin C—and is designed to treat and hydrate in one swipe, targeting fine lines and wrinkles around and under the eyes.

“The Retinol Eye Stick is the perfect way for today’s skincare consumer to incorporate a retinol, because the product hydrates the skin at the same time,” shared Enrico Frezza, CEO and Founder. “Younger customers are starting to recognize the power of retinoids as a preventative for future aging, evening out skin tone and fighting acne. We want Peace Out products to carry our customer through their teens, 20’s, 30’s and beyond.”

Peace Out Skincare appeals to a broad range of customers who look to the brand for innovative, clean, and effective products to address skin’s biggest issues. The Retinol Eye Stick was invented for use throughout a consumer's lifetime, first for prevention, then maintenance and finally repair.

Started in 2017, Peace Out Skincare’s first product, the Acne Dot, was developed by Frezza as a response to his difficulty finding effective remedies for his own acne. Frezza continues to create groundbreaking products for skin’s biggest issues like acne, wrinkles, puffy eyes, dark spots and pores. As an exclusive partner of Sephora, Peace Out Skincare has brought its state-of-the-art products and skin positive messaging worldwide, and is currently sold throughout Europe, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Sephora will launch the Retinol Eye Stick in North American stores on December 21. The eye stick will also be available for sale on the Sephora and Peace Out Skincare websites for $28 at the same time.

Peace Out Skincare

Beauty-technology leader, Peace Out Skincare is committed to creating first-to-market, innovative solutions for everyday skin problems. Launched in 2017, the brand is known for combining cutting edge delivery systems with clean, effective, high-quality ingredients. Peace Out Skincare celebrates their ‘skin champ’ community by promoting acne positivity and skin inclusivity.

Media Contact

Stephanie Kraeutler

The Lead PR

stephanie@theleadpr.com

212.584.5668



