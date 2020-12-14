Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market Outlook to 2023 - by Food Category, by Distribution, by Inorganic and Organic and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers ecosystem, value chain analysis, comparative landscape, trends and developments, issues and challenges, decision making criteria for customers while purchasing a baby food product, regulatory framework and SWOT analysis pertaining to the baby food market in Saudi Arabia.

The report concludes with future outlook of the baby food market in the country and certain recommendations highlighting the success factors for entering and expanding in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Size and Modeling

3. Stakeholders in the Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market

4. Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market Overview and Genesis

5. Value Chain Analysis in the Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market

6. Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market Size, 2013-2018
6.1. By Revenue and Sales Volume, 2013-2018

7. Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market Segmentation, 2013-2018
7.1. By Food Category (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, Other Baby food), 2013-2018
7.1.1. By Type of Milk Formula (Growing-Up Milk Formula, Follow on Milk Powdered Formula, Standard Milk Powdered Formula and Special Milk Formula), 2013-2018
7.1.2. By Dried Baby Food (Cereal Based and Others - Fruits, Vegetable Meat/Fish and Nuts), 2013 and 2018
7.2. By Nature (Organic and Inorganic Food), 2013-2018
7.3 By Regions (West, Centre, North, South and East) 2018
7.4. By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers, Independent Small Grocers, Hypermarkets, Internet Retailing and Convenience Store) on the basis of Retail Sales in USD Million, 2013-2018

8. Trade Scenario for Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market

  • Import Scenario in Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market
  • Export Scenario in Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market

9. Trends and Developments in Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market

  • Women PArticipation in Professional workforce
  • Introduction of VAT
  • Growing Awarness for Organic Products
  • Increased Trend for breastfeeding
  • Mergers and Acquistions

10. Issues and Challenges in the KSA Baby Food Market

  • Saudi Nationalization Scheme
  • Stringent Avertising Regulations
  • Highly Sensitive to Market Rumors
  • Lack of Adequate Maternity Leave Allowance

11. Decision Making Criteria for Customers While Purchasing a Baby Food Product in the KSA

12. Regulatory Framework in the Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market

  • Regulatory Overview
  • Informational and Educational Material
  • Prohibition on Advertisement
  • Health Workers
  • Mandatory Labeling Requirements
  • Requirements for Government Subsidized Baby Food

13. SWOT Analysis of Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market

14. Comparative Landscape in the Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market
14.1. Competition Scenario in Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market
14.2. Market Share of Major Players Operating in the Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market, 2014-2018

  • Revenue Share of Major Companies, 2014-2018
  • Revenue Share of Major Brands, 2014-2018
  • Strengths and Weaknesses of Major International Players

14.2.1. Marketing Mix of Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market
14.2.2. Success Factors for a New Entrant in Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market
14.3. Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in the Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market
14.3.1. Nestle SA

  • Product Profile of Cerelac
  • Product Profile of Nido
  • Product Profile of Nan
  • Product Profile of Gerber

14.3.2. Ronesca

  • Product Profile of Ronesca

14.3.3. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

  • Product Profile of Similac
  • Product Profile of Pediasure
  • Product Profile of Isomil

14.3.4. Laboratories Ordesa SL

  • Product Portfolio Laboratories Ordesa SL

14.3.5. Almaria Co ltd

  • Product Profile of Nura

14.3.6. Danone Group

  • Product Profile of Aptamil
  • Product Profile of Bebelac
  • Product Profile of Milupa

14.4. Company Profiles of Other Companies (Hero Group, Hipp and United Pharmaceuticals SA)

15. Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023E
15.1. By Food Category (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food and Other Baby Food), 2023E
15.1.1. By Type of Dried Baby Foods (Cereal Based and Others -Meat/Fish, Fruits & Vegetable and Nuts), 2018-2023E
15.1.2. By Type of Milk Formula (Growing-up Milk Formula, Follow-on Milk Formula, Standard Milk Powdered Formula and Special Baby Milk Formula), 2018-2023E
15.2. By Product Ingredients (Inorganic and Organic Baby Food), 2018- 2023E
15.3. By Regions (Center, West, North, south and East), 2018-2023E

16. Analyst Recommendations in the Saudi Arabia Baby Food Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ssmgec

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900