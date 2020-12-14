ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 7 December 2020 to 11 December 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK		 
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)2,170 25,533,420 
7 December 202025611,975.89843,065,830 
8 December 202030312,029.07593,644,810 
9 December 202022112,027.33032,658,040 
10 December 202026011,975.50003,113,630 
11 December 202026012,203.19233,172,830 
Total 7-11 December 20201,300 15,655,140
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 11 December 2020*1,37812,042.415416,594,448
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)4,848 57,783,009
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)8,678 108,674,764
7 December 20201,70812,743.835721,766,471
8 December 20201,10012,799.147914,079,063
9 December 20201,11012,832.941214,244,565
10 December 20201,35012,788.129617,263,975
11 December 20201,26512,990.683816,433,215
Total 7-11 December 20206,533 83,787,289
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 11 December 2020*4,18212,825.239453,635,151
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)19,393 246,097,204
         

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 113,718 A shares and 489,972 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.01% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 14 December 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901      

