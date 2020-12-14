Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Stamping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metal stamping market grew at a CAGR of around 3% during 2014-2019. Metal stamping can be defined as the process of using stamping presses to convert flat metal sheets into desired shapes. The process involves various complex metal forming techniques, such as blanking, punching, bending and piercing. Some of the most common types of metal stamping machines include mechanical, hydraulic and mechanical servo machines that are fitted with multiple dies to cut and shape the sheets of stainless steel and metals, such as aluminum, zinc and copper. In comparison to the traditionally used metal forming processes, these machines have lower production costs and can create large quantities of identical metal components at the same time.
A significant increase in the production rate of consumer electronics is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Metal stamping is used for producing metal frames that are used in mobile phones, headphones, speakers, gamepads and controllers. Furthermore, widespread adoption of the bending process across industries to improve the stability, durability and quality of the products is also providing a boost to the market growth. For instance, metal stamping is widely utilized in the aerospace industry to manufacture frames and channels that are used in ultra-lightweight aircraft.
Additionally, the development of technologically advanced stamping methods, such as the computer-aided design (CAD) processes, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These advancements enable the shaping of metal parts through highly precise and accurate computer-generated drawings. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, the advent of 3D printing technology and additive fabrication, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to witness stable growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).
Breakup by Material:
Breakup by Press Type:
Breakup by Process:
Breakup by Application:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Acro Metal Stamping, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., American Industrial Company, Arconic Corporation, Aro Metal Stamping Company Inc., Caparo Engineering India Limited, CIE Automotive, Clow Stamping Company Inc., D&H Industries (Vista Equity Partners), Goshen Stamping LLC, Interplex Industries Inc. (Amtek Engineering), Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping, Klesk Metal Stamping Inc., Tempco Manufacturing Company Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Metal Stamping Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Material
6.1 Steel
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Aluminum
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Copper
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Press Type
7.1 Mechanical Press
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Hydraulic Press
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Servo Press
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Process
8.1 Blanking
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Embossing
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Bending
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Coining
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Deep Drawing
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Flanging
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Automotive
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Industrial Machinery
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Consumer Electronics
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Aerospace
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Electrical and Electronics
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Medical Industry
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Defense
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Telecommunications
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast
9.9 Others
9.9.1 Market Trends
9.9.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Acro Metal Stamping
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 American Industrial Company
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Arconic Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Aro Metal Stamping Company Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Caparo Engineering India Limited
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 CIE Automotive
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 Clow Stamping Company Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 D&H Industries (Vista Equity Partners)
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Goshen Stamping LLC
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Interplex Industries Inc. (Amtek Engineering)
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13 Klesk Metal Stamping Inc.
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14 Tempco Manufacturing Company, Inc.
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3vapdp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: