The global metal stamping market grew at a CAGR of around 3% during 2014-2019. Metal stamping can be defined as the process of using stamping presses to convert flat metal sheets into desired shapes. The process involves various complex metal forming techniques, such as blanking, punching, bending and piercing. Some of the most common types of metal stamping machines include mechanical, hydraulic and mechanical servo machines that are fitted with multiple dies to cut and shape the sheets of stainless steel and metals, such as aluminum, zinc and copper. In comparison to the traditionally used metal forming processes, these machines have lower production costs and can create large quantities of identical metal components at the same time.



A significant increase in the production rate of consumer electronics is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Metal stamping is used for producing metal frames that are used in mobile phones, headphones, speakers, gamepads and controllers. Furthermore, widespread adoption of the bending process across industries to improve the stability, durability and quality of the products is also providing a boost to the market growth. For instance, metal stamping is widely utilized in the aerospace industry to manufacture frames and channels that are used in ultra-lightweight aircraft.



Additionally, the development of technologically advanced stamping methods, such as the computer-aided design (CAD) processes, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These advancements enable the shaping of metal parts through highly precise and accurate computer-generated drawings. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, the advent of 3D printing technology and additive fabrication, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to witness stable growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).



Breakup by Material:

Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Others

Breakup by Press Type:

Mechanical Press

Hydraulic Press

Servo Press

Breakup by Process:

Blanking

Embossing

Bending

Coining

Deep Drawing

Flanging

Others

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Defense

Telecommunications

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Acro Metal Stamping, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., American Industrial Company, Arconic Corporation, Aro Metal Stamping Company Inc., Caparo Engineering India Limited, CIE Automotive, Clow Stamping Company Inc., D&H Industries (Vista Equity Partners), Goshen Stamping LLC, Interplex Industries Inc. (Amtek Engineering), Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping, Klesk Metal Stamping Inc., Tempco Manufacturing Company Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global metal stamping market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the press type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global metal stamping market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Metal Stamping Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material

6.1 Steel

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Aluminum

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Copper

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Press Type

7.1 Mechanical Press

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Hydraulic Press

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Servo Press

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Process

8.1 Blanking

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Embossing

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Bending

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Coining

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Deep Drawing

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Flanging

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Automotive

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Industrial Machinery

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Consumer Electronics

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Aerospace

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Electrical and Electronics

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Medical Industry

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Defense

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Telecommunications

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast

9.9 Others

9.9.1 Market Trends

9.9.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Acro Metal Stamping

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 American Industrial Company

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Arconic Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Aro Metal Stamping Company Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Caparo Engineering India Limited

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 CIE Automotive

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Clow Stamping Company Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 D&H Industries (Vista Equity Partners)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Goshen Stamping LLC

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Interplex Industries Inc. (Amtek Engineering)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Klesk Metal Stamping Inc.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14 Tempco Manufacturing Company, Inc.

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio



