New Study from Butler, Shine, Stern and Partners Pinpoints What Captured Our Attention In A Year Dominated By Politics And The Pandemic
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sausalito based creative advertising agency, Butler, Shine, Stern and Partners (BSSP), announced today the results of its "Cultural Vortex” study. In a year overflowing with “interesting” moments and headlines, BSSP set out to find the ones that captivated us beyond the biggest and most obvious forces of the year: COVID-19 and the presidential election.
The agency gathered a total of 35 headlines across Science,Technology, Fashion and Beauty, Food, Sports, Entertainment and Pop Culture, with news from the Mars Rover to #BlackOutTuesday, Zoom Happy Hours to the departure of Meghan and Harry. Using Pollfish, the team surveyed 750 respondents who ranked and rated each story. Top findings include:
“As an agency, we’ve always had a focus on what makes something interesting and memorable. Helping our brand clients tap into timely cultural moments in an authentic and meaningful way,” said Adrienne Johnson, Senior Strategist. “Through this study, we were able to take that a step further. Peel back the many layers of 2020 and hone in on WHAT truly captured the public’s attention, what stuck, and WHY. Turns out, we’ve had some silver linings this year after all.”
Across the top 20 DMA’s, the study targeted culturally curious millennials and Gen Zers ranging from 18 - 34 years old. The agency also cross-referenced the news items against 11 attitudinal questions to dissect how the moments varied by different groups, including parents, and men and women. For example, the study determined that the top moments differed for men and women with men choosing the Mars Rover and women gravitating toward the death of RBG.
This inaugural “Cultural Vortex” study is the first wave of a larger project aimed at identifying what makes something “interesting” and how brands can capitalize and retool to attract the attention of consumers.
You can review the full results from the study on BSSP’s website here: https://bssp.com/work/landing-page-cultural-vortex-of-2020/
About BSSP
BSSP (www.bssp.com) is an independent creative agency, based in a former warship factory in Sausalito, California helping clients solve tough business challenges with insightful thinking and content that cuts through the clutter. The agency is built around a simple ethos that drives everything they do: 'make things interesting.' BSSP works with brands and companies including Blue Shield of California, FootJoy, Rao’s Homemade, Noosa Yoghurt, City of Hope Cancer Centers, Traditional Medicinals, ESPN, Zulily, First Hawaiian Bank, Parallel and others. Adweek named BSSP Small Agency of the Decade. In 2018, BSSP was awarded Ad Age's Small Agency of the Year accolade.
