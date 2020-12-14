Santa Clara, California, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), headquartered in Chennai, India, India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Center, Cloud, Networks, Security and Digital services announced today that it has entered the iconic Fortune India 500 list.

The company’s consistent growth over the past decade has catapulted it into the ranks of the Top 500 this year. Sify was previously ranked among the Top 50 in Fortune India’s ‘The Next 500’ ranking in 2018.

The Fortune India 500 is an annual ranking published by Fortune magazine and is the definitive list of the top 500 corporations nationwide. This list is compiled on the basis of company’s latest sales and gross revenue figures.

“While we are delighted with this recognition, we view this as further acknowledgement of our progress in becoming India’s most relevant Digital Transformation player. We are particularly pleased to reach this milestone amidst the backdrop of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Achieving this ranking is a testimony to our people’s commitment and our robust business continuity processes, which have enabled us to grow through this challenging period. This recognition would not have been possible without the dedication of every one of our team members.” said Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman.

Mr. Kamal Nath, CEO, said “Over the years, we have built a unique Digital ICT eco-system for Indian Enterprises which has gained increasing relevance to our clients’ Digital Transformation pursuits. While our own growth has been propelled by our cloud@core products and service model, our greatest pride has been the ability to help our customers grow and succeed in the digital age. I congratulate every team member who has been part of this growth journey for both Sify and its clients.”

About Sify Technologies

A Fortune India 500 company, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising 10 top-of-the-line DCs, a multi-flavoured Cloud platform, the largest domestic MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and vast expertise in business transformation solutions make it the first choice of start-ups, incoming Enterprises and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp,

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable combination of Data Centers, Enterprise class Multi-Cloud Platform, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2020, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.

