Company Releases Recap Report of Successes in 2020, Including No. 1 Retail Store in Michigan and No. 1 Edible
ANN ARBOR, MI, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, a processing and manufacturing facility, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan’s home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced today its Company growth highlights in 2020 and recognition of Michigan’s one-year anniversary of legal recreational cannabis retail sales. Despite obstacles considering the global pandemic, Exclusive saw a 1,200 percent sales increase year-over-year with $177 million in sales in 2020, solidifying their standing as Michigan’s top-selling cannabis company. In addition, Exclusive grew their team by nearly 900 percent and projects another 33 percent growth in 2021, and also owns the No. 1 retail store in the state in Exclusive Ann Arbor and the No. 1 edible in Kushy Punch.
“The amount of growth and support we’ve seen for Exclusive in our first year in the recreational market has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Omar Hishmeh, CEO of Exclusive Brands. “We proudly assumed the role as an essential business during this unprecedented time to provide our customers, patients and partners with the best services and product in the state and the community has been very kind to us in return.”
This recap highlights various exciting business initiatives and developments executed by Exclusive Brands throughout the year that position the Company for exponential success in their endeavors for 2021. The Company earned the historic title of Michigan’s first licensed recreational dispensary in late 2019, and is now celebrating the state’s one-year anniversary since wrapping up its first year in the adult use market.
Operating highlights for 2020 included:
Key press highlights in 2020 included:
Looking ahead into 2021, Exclusive Brands has received approval for a new 40,000 square foot cannabis cultivation facility in Lansing set to open in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, the Company will be expanding its retail offerings with four new locations planned to open throughout the new year.
“We’ve always stressed the importance of a carefully planned expansion and this past year has proven to be pivotal for us as a brand as well as for the state of Michigan in making strides to be on the frontlines of a thriving industry,” said Narmin Jarrous, Chief Development Officer of Exclusive Brands. “We have some exciting plans in the pipeline for 2021 and we’re looking forward to continuing to grow our footprint in Michigan in the new year.”
For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with visit https://exclusivebrandsmi.com/.
About Exclusive Brands
Exclusive Brands is Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company with a flagship retail location in Ann Arbor, the first recreational marijuana retailer in the state. Exclusive places the utmost importance on premium genetics and effectual grow techniques to provide Michigan with the highest quality cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and manicure cannabis to the highest standards in the market. A portion of the fresh flower is processed by extraction artists in Exclusive Brands’ state of the art lab for premium Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO and Distillate. Exclusive Brands is committed to providing high-quality cannabis accessible and is driven by excellence.
Media Contact:
Cassandra Dowell
CMW Media
Phone: 858-264-6601
cassandra@cmwmedia.com
Exclusive Brands
EXCLUSIVE-brands logo_black (1).pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: