MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn announced the company will migrate the infrastructure that supports its cloud-based project portfolio management (PPM) solutions to Amazon Web Services (AWS), beginning in early 2021. KeyedIn is an industry leader in PPM solutions that support Agile Portfolio Management.



“We selected AWS as our hosting service because of its strong reputation for secure and stable services with high availability,” said Matt Muldoon, Chief Product Officer, KeyedIn. “In particular, AWS is a good fit for KeyedIn’s technology stack, giving our customers even more confidence around the stability and availability of an Agile Portfolio Management solution that enables them to place the right bets and turn quickly when opportunities or market threats arise.”

Importantly, the AWS data centers are available worldwide, allowing KeyedIn to continue to provide regional deployments, to accommodate customer requests to host their data within their country’s geographic borders. With the migration to AWS, KeyedIn can also introduce new deployment models, to further improve availability and performance.

The migration of KeyedIn Projects to AWS will be a phased in process, with UK data centers being transitioned starting January 2021. KeyedIn’s U.S. and Australian data centers will be migrated to AWS later in the year in 2021.

KeyedIn offers a suite of SaaS solutions that support business transformation, strategy realization and organizational change. The company's award-winning products go beyond simple project management to encompass portfolio analysis, scenario modeling, capacity planning, product portfolio management, strategic resource management and more – supporting the evolving needs of PMOs, ePMOs and SROs.

