SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch , a leading provider of cloud migration and managed cloud services, announces it has received the 2020 Customer Satisfaction Award from Channel Partner Insight. 2nd Watch received the award last week during a virtual ceremony conducted by Channel Partner Insight.



The Channel Innovation Awards powered by Channel Partner Insight are designed to honor the partners and vendors that have brought true value and innovation to the managed services market. During a year of unprecedented disruption and change for all businesses across the globe, MSPs have become invaluable allies to large enterprises. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing organizations to digitally transform their businesses almost overnight, technology has never been a more important asset to continue and further their success. The 2020 Channel Innovation Award winners are the vendors and partners who have provided a lifeline and made a real difference to their customers over the last 12 months.

2nd Watch helps companies migrate to, manage and optimize Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud environments. The firm’s business revolves around six solution areas: Enterprise Cloud Migration, Security and Compliance, Cloud Native and DevOps, Optimization, Data Engineering and Analytics, and Managed Services. This focus sets 2nd Watch apart through architecting and managing client cloud environments that maximize efficiencies and deliver strong business results. 2nd Watch clients typically save 30% or more just by moving to the cloud, and an average of 42% more when 2nd Watch manages the cloud infrastructure for them.

In 2020, 2nd Watch earned a score of 85 in a customer Net Promoter Score survey, a 93% increase over its 2015 NPS score. The company’s customer retention rate has been over 99% the past two years. 2nd Watch’s customers include some of the world’s biggest brands, including Lenovo, Conde Nast, Crate & Barrel and Yamaha.

2nd Watch expanded its services in 2020 in step with enterprise needs and the maturation of the cloud. It launched a data analytics service and fully managed DevOps service, a DevSecOps assessment and strategy service, a cloud disaster recovery service, an on-premise to cloud data migration service, and a hybrid cloud service. 2nd Watch also joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program in 2020 and is building out its Google Cloud practice in response to growing demand for Google Cloud’s Platform in the marketplace. 2nd Watch already has multiple Google Cloud certifications and is actively hiring to support a strong Google Cloud sales pipeline.

“We are grateful to Channel Partner Insight for this award and extremely proud of the work we’re doing on behalf of our clients,” said Jim Nolan, Director of Field Client Services at 2nd Watch. “This award is recognition of our status as a trusted partner to the largest enterprises, many of which accelerated their use of cloud services in 2020 due to conditions created by COVID-19.”

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Google Cloud Partner, and Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing professional and managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts and software-enabled services provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions with a focus on six solution areas - Enterprise Cloud Migration, Security and Compliance, Cloud Native and DevOps, Optimization, Data Engineering and Analytics, and Managed Services - allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. 2nd Watch helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com .