Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and seven other restaurant concepts, today announced their participation in today’s LD Micro Main Event Conference.



The virtual conference will feature a 10-12 minute corporate presentation from FAT Brands President & CEO, Andrew Wiederhorn, followed by a Q & A session proctored by LD selected panelists.

The live broadcast of the virtual presentation is scheduled for today at 10:20 AM EST. Registration is free. Register Here.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 675 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Ashley DeSimone

IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com

646-677-1827

Media Relations:

JConnelly

Erin Mandzik

emandzik@jconnelly.com

862-246-9911

####