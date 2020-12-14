Costa Mesa, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovereign Lending Group, VA loan lender, is proud to announce that we have been awarded as a top workplace in Orange County by the Orange County Register. We are thrilled to have received this award and attribute it to all of the hard-working people at our company. This award is a representation of our growth and our commitment to our employees.

Despite the Coronavirus Pandemic, Sovereign Lending Group has grown to an immense level that includes a brand new division opened in Dallas, Texas. If you want to learn more about Sovereign Lending Group, VA loan lender, visit www.slgmortgage.com or call at (800) 817-0201. To see our OPEN POSITIONS, visit our Careers page! Get more updates and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

At Sovereign Lending Group, we strive for rapid growth and are honored to receive an award that recognizes our efforts in that. The growth of our company has come at a time where not many other companies can say the same thing. We are grateful for the foundation of team members that allows us to grow Sovereign to new heights. We encourage people to APPLY to SLG to grow your career and make a difference!

“We’re always trying to one-up ourselves,” Co-Founder Dan Holtz said. “With all of this growth, we are able to produce record-breaking numbers and help more hard-working Americans.”

Here at Sovereign Lending Group, we pride ourselves on our commitment to our borrowers and providing them with stellar customer service. Hearing feedback from satisfied borrowers is what makes us smile the most.

“During our employee rallies every month, we make sure to highlight the excellent reviews that we get,” Co-Founder Joe Pirro said. “We love showing our employees the positive feedback that we get from our borrowers!”

About Sovereign Lending Group



Andrew Ford Sovereign Lending Group 714-474-7069 aford@slgmortgage.com