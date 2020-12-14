CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERICAN SYSTEMS has been awarded a position on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract with a maximum amount of $496,000,000 by Washington Headquarters Services. The company will provide the range of research, development, test and evaluation technical and engineering services required to assist the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (OUSD) for Research and Engineering (R&E) in accomplishing its mission to create innovative warfighting technologies and advanced capabilities required to maintain U.S. technological superiority.



Under the terms of the contract, AMERICAN SYSTEMS will support the mission of OUSD (R&E) as the Chief Technology Officer to foster technological dominance across the Department of Defense and ensure the advantage of the American warfighter. The OUSD (R&E) enterprise is composed of the Directorate of Defense Research and Engineering for Advanced Capabilities; the Directorate of Defense Research and Engineering for Research and Technology; the Directorate of Defense Research and Engineering for Modernization; and 11 modernization priority areas (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Autonomy, Biotechnology, Cyber, Directed Energy, Fully Networked Command, Control & Communications, Hypersonics, Microelectronics, Space, Quantum Science, and 5G Network Technology).

“We are proud to provide highly-technical subject matter expertise to our customers by delivering our Strategic Solutions to meet their mission requirements,” said Peter Smith, President and CEO of AMERICAN SYSTEMS. “This is one more example of our capabilities aligning with national priority programs and enabling the OUSD (R&E) to accelerate concept to capability—we know what’s at stake.”

Washington Headquarters Services, the contracting activity, is a Department of Defense Field Activity, created on October 1, 1977, to provide administrative and management support to multiple DoD components and military departments in the National Capital Region and beyond.

About AMERICAN SYSTEMS

Founded in 1975, AMERICAN SYSTEMS is a government engineering and IT solutions provider and one of the top 100 employee-owned companies in the United States, with approximately 1,450 employees nationwide. Based in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Chantilly, VA, the company provides Enterprise IT, Acquisition and Lifecycle Support, Engineering and Analysis, Test & Evaluation, and Training Solutions to DoD, Intel, and civilian government customers. For more information, visit: www.AmericanSystems.com.

