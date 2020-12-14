New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Butane Gas Cartridges Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960585/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Medical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$95.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pest Control & Fumigation segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $113.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Butane Gas Cartridges market in the U.S. is estimated at US$113.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$106.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.
Stoves Segment to Record 3% CAGR
In the global Stoves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$154 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$183.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$72.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Butane Gas Cartridges Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 2: Butane Gas Cartridges Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Medical (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Medical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Medical (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Pest Control & Fumigation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Pest Control & Fumigation (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Pest Control & Fumigation (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Stoves (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Stoves (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Stoves (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Butane Gas Cartridges Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Butane Gas Cartridges Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 18: Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Butane Gas Cartridges Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Butane Gas Cartridges Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 21: Canadian Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Butane
Gas Cartridges in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Japanese Butane Gas Cartridges Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 24: Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Butane Gas Cartridges in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Butane Gas Cartridges Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Butane Gas Cartridges Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Butane Gas Cartridges Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Butane Gas Cartridges Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Butane Gas Cartridges Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 32: Butane Gas Cartridges Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Butane Gas Cartridges Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: French Butane Gas Cartridges Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Butane Gas Cartridges Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Butane Gas Cartridges Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Butane Gas Cartridges in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Butane Gas Cartridges Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Butane Gas Cartridges in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: United Kingdom Butane Gas Cartridges Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Butane Gas Cartridges Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Butane Gas Cartridges Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 48: Spanish Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Butane Gas Cartridges Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Butane Gas Cartridges Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 51: Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Butane Gas Cartridges Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Butane Gas Cartridges Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Butane Gas Cartridges Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Butane Gas Cartridges Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Butane Gas Cartridges Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Butane Gas Cartridges Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Butane Gas Cartridges Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Butane Gas Cartridges Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Butane Gas Cartridges Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Butane Gas Cartridges Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 66: Indian Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Butane Gas Cartridges Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Butane Gas Cartridges Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Butane Gas Cartridges in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Butane Gas Cartridges Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Butane Gas Cartridges Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 74: Butane Gas Cartridges Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Butane Gas Cartridges Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Demand for Butane Gas Cartridges in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Butane Gas Cartridges Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Butane Gas Cartridges Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Butane Gas Cartridges Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Butane Gas Cartridges Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Butane Gas Cartridges Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Butane Gas Cartridges Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Butane Gas Cartridges Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Butane Gas Cartridges Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Butane Gas Cartridges Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Butane Gas Cartridges Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 92: Butane Gas Cartridges Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Butane Gas Cartridges Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 95: Butane Gas Cartridges Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Butane Gas
Cartridges in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Iranian Butane Gas Cartridges Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Butane Gas Cartridges Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Butane Gas Cartridges Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Butane Gas Cartridges in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Butane Gas Cartridges Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Butane Gas Cartridges Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Butane Gas Cartridges Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Butane Gas Cartridges Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Butane Gas Cartridges Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Butane Gas Cartridges Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Butane Gas Cartridges Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 114: Butane Gas Cartridges Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
