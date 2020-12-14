First Deployment Scheduled with Enderby Entertainment on a Major Motion Picture Production Starting Production in Early January

Los Angeles, CA., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Loop Insights Inc. ‎("Loop Insights") has selected Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence vital sign screening technology to integrate into its Venue Bubble Platform to be used to detect potential symptoms of COVID-19.

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence AI technology utilizes the camera on a mobile phone to screen vital signs such as Heart Rate, Respiratory Rate, and Sp02 to help screen for infectious conditions, including COVID-19.

Over the past several months, Loop Insights has successfully created, launched, and executed its Venue Bubble solution. Specifically, on December 1, 2020, Loop Insights announced Achieving 100% Success in Delivering The First-Ever Fully Integrated “Venue Bubble” in Live Environments at NCAA College Basketball Tournaments.

In that press release, Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “With the whole world watching, including professional sports leagues and teams, college sports leagues and teams, world-renown venues and hospitality companies, Loop hit it out of the park and provided the world with the empirical data necessary to demonstrate our bubble solution is nothing short of world-class.”

LOOP AND DRAGANFLY FILM BUBBLE POSITIONED TO DELIVER INDUSTRY-LEADING SOLUTION

In early January 2021, Loop Insights will deliver the first ever “Venue Bubble” with integrated vital sign screening. This deployment will be on the production set of a Major Motion film production for Enderby Entertainment and will also be the first ever “Film Bubble”.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated "The addition of Draganfly's Safe Set Solutions to our Venue Bubble Platform creates an instant and powerful Film Bubble solution for an industry that has suffered catastrophic losses in 2020 and can't afford to stay shut down for a minute longer. We are extremely proud to have jointly delivered a solution to the film industry that will allow them to safely get their crews, actors, and supporting infrastructure back to work and generating prosperity, the ripple effects of which reverberate around the world."

Enderby Entertainment’s CEO Rick Dugdale stated “The creation of a Venue Bubble by Loop Insights integrated with Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence AI has allowed us to provide a viable option to recruit crew and cast in providing a safe environment and peace of mind that we are doing all we can to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved in the production. This solution allows us to get back to work.”

FILM AND TV STUDIOS SEEK FAST AND RELIABLE TESTING SOLUTIONS TO RESUME SAFE OPERATIONS AND MITIGATE BILLIONS IN LOSSES

Total earnings at the North American box office in 2019 amounted to $USD 11.32 billion according to Statista.com. In January 2020, the U.S. motion picture and sound recording industry employed over 456 thousand people, with several hundred thousand more in Canada, the U.K., and around the world.

As a result of production closures and cinema shutdowns related to COVID-19, the majority of the industry's revenues and jobs have been temporarily lost and are now at significant risk of long-term damage if the industry is unable to find solutions that can provide for the safe resumption of operations.

Specifically, the global entertainment industry is projected to lose a staggering $160 billion of growth over the next five years, according to research firm Ampere Analysis.

On November 2, 2020, AMC Theatres announced a 91% drop in revenues during the most recent earnings period, with losses hitting $906 million in just this quarter.

Cameron Chell CEO of Draganfly stated “Partnering with Loop Insights to combine our respective technologies into Loop’s Venue Bubble solution is a powerful and significant step to help all industries and most immediately Hollywood and the global film industry safely ramp up production. Film industry investors, insurance companies, unions, and guilds are all seeking this type of solution to keep workers safe and protect their investments.”

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge and software and systems that revolutionize the way organization can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

