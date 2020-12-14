New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960582/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Apparels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$146.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oils & Creams segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $98.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



The Body Worn Insect Repellent market in the U.S. is estimated at US$98.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$143.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Stickers & Patches Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR



In the global Stickers & Patches segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$92.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$146.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$86.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 183-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acorn Pharmacueticals

All Terrain

Avon Products, Inc.

Babyganics products, pbc

Chase Products Co.

ExOfficio LLC

Insect Shield International, LLC

Lanxess AG

Omega Pharma AS

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Sawyer Products Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Tender Corporation

The Coleman Company Inc.

The Orvis Company Inc.

Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960582/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Body Worn Insect Repellent Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Body Worn Insect Repellent Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Body Worn Insect Repellent Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Apparels (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Apparels (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Apparels (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Oils & Creams (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Oils & Creams (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Oils & Creams (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Stickers & Patches (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Stickers & Patches (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Stickers & Patches (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 14: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in the United

States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 15: United States Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Body Worn Insect Repellent Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 18: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Body Worn Insect Repellent:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Body Worn Insect Repellent Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Body Worn Insect Repellent Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 29: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: French Body Worn Insect Repellent Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Body Worn Insect Repellent Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Body Worn Insect Repellent Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Body Worn Insect Repellent Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Body Worn Insect Repellent:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish Body Worn Insect Repellent Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 45: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Russia by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 53: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Body Worn Insect Repellent Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Body Worn Insect Repellent Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian Body Worn Insect Repellent Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 63: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Body Worn Insect Repellent Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Body Worn Insect

Repellent: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Body Worn Insect Repellent

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 71: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Body Worn Insect Repellent Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Body Worn Insect Repellent Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 77: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Body Worn Insect Repellent Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Body Worn Insect Repellent Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Body Worn Insect Repellent

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Rest of Latin

America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Body Worn Insect Repellent

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 89: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 92: The Middle East Body Worn Insect Repellent Historic

Market by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Body Worn Insect Repellent: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 98: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Body Worn Insect Repellent Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Body Worn Insect Repellent Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Body Worn Insect Repellent Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Body Worn Insect Repellent

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Body Worn Insect Repellent

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Body Worn Insect Repellent

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 111: African Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960582/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001