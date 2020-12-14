New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing emphasis on personalized medicine and the government's growing investment in cell-based research are driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 2.09 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.2%, Market Trends – Rising use of single-cell analysis for diagnostic application.

The Global Single Cell Analysis Market is forecast to reach USD 6.98 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. During the forecast timeline, the global market for single-cell analysis is anticipated to proliferate. The rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing emphasis on personalized medicine. Besides, the government's growing investment in cell-based research is expected to further augment the market growth over the projected timeframe.

Moreover, the rising use of single-cell analysis for diagnostic applications is anticipated to stimulate market growth in the forecast period. Techniques in single-cell genomics provide the unparalleled classification of cell types impacted by pathological diseases. The concept is to catalog all kinds of cells in the human body and recognize collections of gene markers that can be used to separate these. At about the same period, single-cell level human anatomy experiments seek to classify genes and mechanisms that are upregulated in human diseases in particular cell types. Based on these initiatives, single-cell sequencing of samples taken from patients utilizing methods such as spatial transcriptomics is anticipated to quickly be feasible, helping to transform the approach to diagnosing and treating diseases.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The onset of Covid-19 has influenced industrial activities worldwide. The market has experienced a downturn that can continue in the coming months. The virus led to the implementation of lockdowns, which disrupted the asset management program's workings as the healthcare sector witnessed a collapse in several countries. They were loaded with patients infected by the novel coronavirus. Millions of people were infected, and thousands of them died, including the healthcare staff. Although the market suffered a major setback at the time, the industry is bouncing back as there is a greater need for better management and upgrading the medical sector.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The human cell segment is anticipated to lead the market in the forecast timeline due to human cells' substantial use in academic and clinical experiments.

The largest market share is expected to be held by the next-generation sequencing segment. The growing use of single-cell analysis products in drug development for chronic diseases drives the rapid growth of this segment.

It is expected that the North American single-cell analysis market will dominate the industry with a CAGR of 17.4% due to the growing alliances between prominent players, technical developments, and developing biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. Besides, various government initiatives have been introduced in recent decades, replenishing the expansion of the region's single-cell analysis market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Single Cell Analysis Market on the basis of product, type, technique, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Instruments



Hemocytometers Flow cytometers Manual Instruments Automated Instruments Automated Instruments Cell Microarrays PCR Systems Microscopes Automated Cell Counters



Consumables



Assay Kits Reagents Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Animal Human Microbial

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Microscopy Flow Cytometry Polymerase Chain Reaction Mass Spectrometry Next-Generation Sequencing Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Stem cell Cancer Neurology In-vitro fertilization Immunology Non-invasive prenatal diagnosis

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Academic & Research Laboratories Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



