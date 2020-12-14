Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chromatography Reagents Market by Technology (GC, LC, SFC, TLC, and Paper Chromatography), Type (Solvents, Buffers, Derivatization Reagents, Ion-Pair Reagents, and Others), Separation Mechanism, Application - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chromatography Reagents Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 7.8 Billion by 2025 from an Estimated USD 5.5 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the Forecast Period.

Increasing R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is creating demand opportunities for the chromatography reagents industry.

Also, the increasing importance of chromatography tests for drug approvals is driving the chromatography reagents market globally. However, the lack of skilled professionals and high instrumentation cost hinder the growth of chromatography reagents market.

The pharmaceutical testing, application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers and related testing service providers are among the key end-users of chromatography reagents. They use analytical instrumentation during various stages of drug discovery, drug research and development, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and clinical studies, as well as during the manufacturing of bulk drugs and biological products, drug stability testing, and in qualitative and quantitative pharmaceutical analysis.



Increasing R&D for therapeutic areas, such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and immunodeficiency disorders, technological innovations in biotechnology research, increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on extending their product pipeline, rising number of drug discovery and clinical trial projects, and patent expiry of blockbuster drugs and biomolecules are some of the key factors driving the growth of this segment.



Additionally, the availability of government and corporate funding for biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, and presence of stringent regulatory guidelines for drug development and safety are the other key factors driving the growth of this segment.

The solvents segment, by type, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2025.

A solvent is utilized to facilitate the chemical separation of sample component(s) as part of the overall analytical chromatography procedure. The relative rate at which the compound moves through the stationary phase depends on the polarity of the solvent and/or component. Based on chromatography techniques, solvents are categorized into HPLC-grade solvents, GC-grade solvents, and other solvents (solvents used for LC-MS and UHPLC).

The requirement of solvents in bulk quantities is one of the major factors responsible for their large share in the chromatography reagents market. Acetonitrile is the most essential HPLC-grade solvent; this solvent is required in large quantities and is high-priced. However, the high cost of acetonitrile limits its usage in small and low-budget projects. Thus, such factors drive the demand for solvents segments during the forecast period.

North America: The fastest-growing region in the chromatography reagents industry.

North America has a diverse and well-established R&D infrastructure. This market is witnessing a rapid adoption of chromatography techniques among major end-user categories owing to supportive government regulation and significant availability of research funding and private investments.



A number of factors, such as the increasing drug development activities, the availability of government funding for life science R&D, high adoption of technologically advanced solutions, growth in investments in life sciences and biotechnology (along with advances in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries), and a large number of ongoing clinical research studies are driving the growth of the North American chromatography reagents market. However, the high price of organic solvents is the major factor limiting the growth of this market.

The chromatography reagents market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive country presence such as Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merk Group (Germany), Sigma-Aldrich (US), Avantor Performance Materials (US), Waters Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (UK), Regis Technologies (US), Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US), and Loba Chemie (India).



COVID-19 Impact Trends on the Global Market



