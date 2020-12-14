ST. LOUIS, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) today announced plans to divest the Company’s Energy Services segment, following Board of Directors’ approval and a review of strategic alternatives for the business that was previously announced on October 28, 2020.



Aegion Energy Services provides mission-critical maintenance, turnaround, construction and safety services at a majority of oil refineries on the U.S. West Coast. The business is led by a strong and tenured management team that has built longstanding relationships with leading blue-chip operators.

Charles R. Gordon, Aegion’s President and CEO, said, “The decision to divest Energy Services will further reduce Aegion’s oil & gas exposure and drive greater focus on our portfolio of pipeline rehabilitation technologies. Going forward, the vast majority of our business will be based on helping communities provide critical drinking water and sewer services through systems that are safer and stronger, thanks to our proprietary technologies and engineering and contracting expertise.”

The Company has retained BofA Securities as an independent financial advisor to assist with the divestiture and expects to launch a formal sale process in January 2021.

About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com.

