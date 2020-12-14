AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter Pro Kapital) informs that the third subscription period of the private placement of nonconvertible bonds (hereinafter the “Bonds”), which was announced on 22 May 2020, has ended on 13 December 2020.
The Management Board has decided on the allocation of the first subscription of the Bonds as follows:
CEO of Pro Kapital Paolo Michelozzi’s comment on the second subscription tranche of the Bonds: “We are glad that in this private placement as a result of the third tranche we have refinanced most of our convertible bonds by issuing new nonconvertible bonds. Pro Kapital has already applied to the Financial Inspection to register the listing prospectus for the Bonds and we hope that the Bonds shall be listed in the bonds list of NASDAQ OMX Tallinn by the end of January 2021.”.
This notice has been published to comply with clauses 7.6. and 7.7. of the Requirement for Issuers of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock-Exchange.
