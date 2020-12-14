New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bionematicides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960579/?utm_source=GNW

3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cereals & Grains, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.6% CAGR and reach US$171.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oilseeds & Pulses segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $64.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21% CAGR



The Bionematicides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$64.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$158.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR.



Fruits & Vegetables Segment to Record 16.6% CAGR



In the global Fruits & Vegetables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$50 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$138.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$106 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 18.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 152-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bayer CropScience AG

Beijing Ecoman Biotech Co., Ltd.

Certis USA LLC

Dow AgroSciences LLC

LAM International

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Monsanto Company

Syngenta AG

Valent BioSciences Corporation







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bionematicides Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Bionematicides Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Bionematicides Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Cereals & Grains (Crop Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Cereals & Grains (Crop Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Bionematicides Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 11: United States Bionematicides Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: United States Bionematicides Market Share Breakdown

by Crop Type: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Bionematicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Bionematicides Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 15: Japanese Market for Bionematicides: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 16: Japanese Bionematicides Market Share Analysis by Crop

Type: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 17: Chinese Bionematicides Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: Chinese Bionematicides Market by Crop Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Bionematicides Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: European Bionematicides Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 20: European Bionematicides Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: European Bionematicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 22: European Bionematicides Market Share Breakdown by

Crop Type: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 23: Bionematicides Market in France by Crop Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 24: French Bionematicides Market Share Analysis by Crop

Type: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 25: Bionematicides Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: German Bionematicides Market Share Breakdown by Crop

Type: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 27: Italian Bionematicides Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Italian Bionematicides Market by Crop Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 29: United Kingdom Market for Bionematicides: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: United Kingdom Bionematicides Market Share Analysis

by Crop Type: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 31: Spanish Bionematicides Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Bionematicides Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2020 and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 33: Russian Bionematicides Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Russian Bionematicides Market Share Breakdown by Crop

Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 35: Rest of Europe Bionematicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 36: Rest of Europe Bionematicides Market Share Breakdown

by Crop Type: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 37: Asia-Pacific Bionematicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 38: Asia-Pacific Bionematicides Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: Bionematicides Market in Asia-Pacific by Crop Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 40: Asia-Pacific Bionematicides Market Share Analysis by

Crop Type: 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 41: Bionematicides Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: Australian Bionematicides Market Share Breakdown by

Crop Type: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 43: Indian Bionematicides Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Bionematicides Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2020 and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 45: Bionematicides Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Bionematicides Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Crop Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 47: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bionematicides:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bionematicides Market Share

Analysis by Crop Type: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Latin American Bionematicides Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 50: Latin American Bionematicides Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 51: Latin American Bionematicides Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 52: Latin American Bionematicides Market by Crop Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 53: Argentinean Bionematicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 54: Argentinean Bionematicides Market Share Breakdown by

Crop Type: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 55: Bionematicides Market in Brazil by Crop Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Brazilian Bionematicides Market Share Analysis by

Crop Type: 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 57: Bionematicides Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 58: Mexican Bionematicides Market Share Breakdown by Crop

Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 59: Rest of Latin America Bionematicides Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 60: Rest of Latin America Bionematicides Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 61: The Middle East Bionematicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 62: The Middle East Bionematicides Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 63: The Middle East Bionematicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 64: Bionematicides Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2020 and 2027



IRAN

Table 65: Iranian Market for Bionematicides: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 66: Iranian Bionematicides Market Share Analysis by Crop

Type: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 67: Israeli Bionematicides Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2020-2027



Table 68: Israeli Bionematicides Market Share Breakdown by Crop

Type: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 69: Saudi Arabian Bionematicides Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 70: Saudi Arabian Bionematicides Market by Crop Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 71: Bionematicides Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 72: Bionematicides Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Crop Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 73: Bionematicides Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Rest of Middle East Bionematicides Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 75: African Bionematicides Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 76: African Bionematicides Market Share Breakdown by Crop

Type: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

