New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biomethane Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960578/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Power Generation segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $452.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Biomethane market in the U.S. is estimated at US$452.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$514.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Other End-Uses Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$272.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$358.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$326.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Biogas Products Ltd.

CNG Services Limited (CSL)

EnviTec Biogas AG

ETW Energietechnik GmbH

Future Biogas Limited

Gasrec Ltd.

Gazasia Ltd.

J V Energen

ORBITAL Gas Systems Limited

PlanET Biogas Global GmbH

Schmack Carbotech GmbH

SGN

The Southern California Gas Company

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960578/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biomethane Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Biomethane Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Biomethane Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Biomethane Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Power Generation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Power Generation (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Power Generation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Biomethane Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Biomethane Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Biomethane Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 15: Biomethane Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Biomethane Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Biomethane Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 18: Canadian Biomethane Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biomethane in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Japanese Biomethane Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Biomethane Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Biomethane in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Biomethane Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Biomethane Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Biomethane Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Biomethane Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Biomethane Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Biomethane Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Biomethane Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: Biomethane Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Biomethane Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Biomethane Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: French Biomethane Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Biomethane Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Biomethane Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: German Biomethane Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Biomethane Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Biomethane in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Biomethane Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Biomethane Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biomethane in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: United Kingdom Biomethane Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Biomethane Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Biomethane Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Biomethane Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 45: Spanish Biomethane Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Biomethane Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Biomethane Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 48: Biomethane Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Biomethane Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Biomethane Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Biomethane Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Biomethane Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Biomethane Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Biomethane Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Biomethane Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Biomethane Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Biomethane Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Biomethane Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Biomethane Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Biomethane Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Biomethane Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Biomethane Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 63: Indian Biomethane Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Biomethane Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Biomethane Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Biomethane Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Biomethane in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biomethane Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Biomethane Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Biomethane Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 71: Biomethane Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Biomethane Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Demand for Biomethane in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Biomethane Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Biomethane Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Biomethane Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: Biomethane Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Biomethane Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Biomethane Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Biomethane Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Biomethane Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Biomethane Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Biomethane Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Biomethane Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Biomethane Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Biomethane Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 87: Biomethane Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Biomethane Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Biomethane Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Biomethane Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Biomethane Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Biomethane Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Biomethane Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biomethane

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Iranian Biomethane Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 96: Biomethane Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Biomethane Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Biomethane Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Biomethane Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Biomethane in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Biomethane Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Biomethane Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Biomethane Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Biomethane Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Biomethane Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Biomethane Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Biomethane Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Biomethane Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Biomethane Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Biomethane Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 111: Biomethane Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960578/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001