The Cloud-Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 2.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 14.4 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.7% during the Forecast Period.



The major factors driving the growth of the C-RAN market include a rapid increase in bandwidth demand, an increase in the demand for 5G network technologies, and the need for lower CAPEX and OPEX.

By component, the service segment is estimated to have a larger market share during the forecast period

Services play a crucial role in transforming new-age enterprises, which are constantly challenged by disruptive forces and innovations in the market. The services segment in the C-RAN market is expected to witness an improved growth rate due to the increased adoption of growing technologies. Large numbers of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and telecom providers are planning to come up with enhanced technologies for minimizing latency issues and supporting the 5G technology.

By service, support services segment to have the highest market share during the forecast period

Support services are the key factors for the smooth functioning of software and solutions deployed centrally and in cloud. These services include functional, technical, and database support that companies offer to end customers during installations and maintenance. These services also assist their customers in efficiently managing security, risk, and compliance. Vendors provide various levels of support programs, such as standard and extended support, which are designed to meet particular customer needs. These include software maintenance for bug fixes, updates, and upgrades on licensed software.

By deployment, cloud segment to lead the market during the forecast period

Cloud-RAN is the evolution version of Centralized-RAN, wherein BBU is virtualized. It reduces the maintenance cost of virtual BBUs as they are stored in data center storages. These data centers possess efficient information exchange and can perform an extensive computation that is difficult in current networks. As it is possible to virtualize after centralization is complete, cloud C-RAN exploits a combination of both virtualization and centralization. Thus, all organizations have already completed or started to centralize to make the transition to C-RAN.

North America to lead the market share in 2020

North America is estimated to account for a major share in the C-RAN market in 2020. Over the past few years, North America has gained a lot of momentum in terms of C-RAN and its related technologies, such as virtualization, in the form of NFV. 5G is also said to gain huge traction, which is considered to be an important application. North America has a huge LTE subscriber base; therefore, the demand for high-quality mobile services is high in this region, but as the availability of fiber highly impacts C-RAN deployments, operators would increase their spending on fiber in the future.



C-RAN provides substantial performance, along with economic advantages such as baseband pooling, enhanced coordination between cells, and network extensibility. The race for 5G has already made the market competitive. In the US, Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Spectrum Frontiers Order has placed the foundation for the usage of the 5G technology.

Major technology companies such as Nokia, Ericsson, and Huawei would be at the forefront in terms of the deployment and commercial utilization of C-RAN architectures.



