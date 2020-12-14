Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Outlook to 2023 - by Type of LEDs, by Usage, by Sector, by Region, by Sales" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market including market evolution, overview and genesis. Extensive focus has been placed in quantifying the industry revenue over the period, 2013-2023. The report covers aspects such as trade scenario, cost analysis, decision making process, trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, recent technologies, manufacturing clusters, government initiatives. Competitive landscape of major players such as Philips Saudi Lighting Company, Al Nasser Group, National Lighting Company, Cooper Lighting (Eaton), Zumtobel Lighting Saudi Arabia, Osram/Ledvance, Al Fanar Company Ltd have been extensively covered including company overview, major business strategies, USP, recent developments, major projects and other parameters.

The report also covers future industry analysis (by revenue and upcoming technologies in Saudi Arabia LED lighting). This report will particularly help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry, government regulations and anticipated growth in the future depending upon changing industry dynamics in upcoming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Potential
  • Market Segmentation
  • Trends and Developments
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Future Analysis And Projections

2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Size And Modeling

  • Approach - Market Sizing
  • Market Sizing - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia LED Lights Market
  • Variable s (Dependent and Independent)
  • Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model
  • Regression Matrix
  • Limitations
  • Final Conclusion

3. Overview and Genesis (Genesis, Evolution, Trends and Comparison of Lighting System)

  • Genesis and Evolution of LED Lights in Saudi Arabia
  • Past and Current Trends
  • Comparison of Traditional and LED Lighting System

4. Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Value Chain Analysis Market (Role, Entities Inter-Relationship and Margin Analysis)
4.1. Major Entities Involved in Value Chain and their Strategies

5. Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Size by Revenue, 2013-2018

6. Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Segmentation, 2018
6.1. By Type of LED (Luminaires and Lamps), 2018
6.1.1. By Types of Luminaires (Downlights, Linear Lights, Flood Lights, High Bay and Other Luminaires), 2018
6.2. By Usage (Indoor and Outdoor), 2018
6.2.1. By Application in Outdoor Usage (Street Lighting, Building Exterior, Parking Lots and Garages and Others), 2018
6.3. By Sector (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Others)
6.4. By Region (Central, Eastern, Western and North & South), 2018
6.5. By Sales (Project and Retail), 2018

7. Trade Scenario In Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market, 2018

8. Cost Analysis/Cost Component for LED Lighting in Saudi Arabia Market

9. Customer Decision Making Process in KSA LED Lighting Market , 2018

10. Trends and Development in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

  • Government Initiatives for green lighting
  • Rise in Urban Popoulation
  • Advancements in Technology
  • Growth of Construction Projects
  • Increase in Customer Awareness for LED Lighting

11. Issues and Challenges in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

  • Lack of Government Policies
  • Competition from traditional sources of Lighting
  • High Initial Costs
  • The climatic conditions of Saudi Arabia is a challenge for Companies
  • Distrtibuion Network Problem For LED Street Lights

12. SWOT Analysis in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

13. Manufacturing Clusters and Manufacturers of LED Lights In Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

14. Recent Technologies in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

15. Government Initiatives and Regulations in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market
15.1. National Energy Efficiency Programme (NEEP)
15.2. Energy Efficiency Requirements
15.3. Regulation related to Import of Lamp and Luminaires in Saudi Arabia
15.4. Saudi Energy Efficiency Center

16. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

  • competition Scenario in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

17. Market Share of Major Players in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market (Philips Saudi Lighting Company, Al Nasser group, National Lighting Company, Cooper Lighting (Eaton), Zumtobel Saudi Arabia Lighting, Osram/Ledvance and Zubair Electric Group/ Spectra Lighting & Power Solutions LLC), 2018

18. Company Profile of Major Players in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market (Manufacturers and Distributor/Retailers)
18.1. Companies manufacturing LED Lighting Including Company Overview, USP, Business Strategy, Major Projects, Recent Developments, Key Personnel, Number of Employees, Manufacturing Center in Saudi Arabia, Major Distributor and Revenue and Product Portfolio
18.1.1. Philips Saudi Lighting Company
18.1.2. Al Nasser Group
18.1.3. National Lighting Company
18.1.4. Cooper Lighting (Eaton)
18.1.5. Zumtobel Lighting Saudi Arabia
18.1.6. Osram / Ledvance
18.1.7. AlFanar Company Ltd
18.2. Other Players in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market
18.3. Major Distributor/Retailer in Saudi Arabia Including Company Overview, Major Projects, Major Brands, Key Personnel
18.3.1. Cinmar Lighting systems (Supplier and Importer)
18.3.2. Huda Lighting
18.3.3. Al AbdulKarim Trading Company

19. Future Outlook and Projections for Saudi Arabia LED lighting Market, 2019-2023
19.1. By Revenue, 2019-2023
19.2. Upcoming Technologies in the Lighting Market
19.3. By Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Future Market Segmentation
19.3.1. By Type of LEDs (Luminaires and Lamps), 2019-2023

  • By Types of Luminaires (Downlights, Linear Lights, FloodLights, High Bay and Other Fixtures), 2023

19.3.2. By Usage (Indoor and Outdoor), 2019-2023
19.3.3. By Sales (Project Sales and Retail Sales), 2019-2023

20. Analyst Recommendations

  • Disclaimer
  • Contact

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ce7255

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900