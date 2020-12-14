Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Outlook to 2023 - by Type of LEDs, by Usage, by Sector, by Region, by Sales" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market including market evolution, overview and genesis. Extensive focus has been placed in quantifying the industry revenue over the period, 2013-2023. The report covers aspects such as trade scenario, cost analysis, decision making process, trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, recent technologies, manufacturing clusters, government initiatives. Competitive landscape of major players such as Philips Saudi Lighting Company, Al Nasser Group, National Lighting Company, Cooper Lighting (Eaton), Zumtobel Lighting Saudi Arabia, Osram/Ledvance, Al Fanar Company Ltd have been extensively covered including company overview, major business strategies, USP, recent developments, major projects and other parameters.



The report also covers future industry analysis (by revenue and upcoming technologies in Saudi Arabia LED lighting). This report will particularly help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry, government regulations and anticipated growth in the future depending upon changing industry dynamics in upcoming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Potential

Market Segmentation

Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape

Future Analysis And Projections

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size And Modeling

Approach - Market Sizing

Market Sizing - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia LED Lights Market

Variable s (Dependent and Independent)

Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model

Regression Matrix

Limitations

Final Conclusion

3. Overview and Genesis (Genesis, Evolution, Trends and Comparison of Lighting System)

Genesis and Evolution of LED Lights in Saudi Arabia

Past and Current Trends

Comparison of Traditional and LED Lighting System

4. Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Value Chain Analysis Market (Role, Entities Inter-Relationship and Margin Analysis)

4.1. Major Entities Involved in Value Chain and their Strategies



5. Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Size by Revenue, 2013-2018



6. Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Segmentation, 2018

6.1. By Type of LED (Luminaires and Lamps), 2018

6.1.1. By Types of Luminaires (Downlights, Linear Lights, Flood Lights, High Bay and Other Luminaires), 2018

6.2. By Usage (Indoor and Outdoor), 2018

6.2.1. By Application in Outdoor Usage (Street Lighting, Building Exterior, Parking Lots and Garages and Others), 2018

6.3. By Sector (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Others)

6.4. By Region (Central, Eastern, Western and North & South), 2018

6.5. By Sales (Project and Retail), 2018



7. Trade Scenario In Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market, 2018



8. Cost Analysis/Cost Component for LED Lighting in Saudi Arabia Market



9. Customer Decision Making Process in KSA LED Lighting Market , 2018



10. Trends and Development in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

Government Initiatives for green lighting

Rise in Urban Popoulation

Advancements in Technology

Growth of Construction Projects

Increase in Customer Awareness for LED Lighting

11. Issues and Challenges in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

Lack of Government Policies

Competition from traditional sources of Lighting

High Initial Costs

The climatic conditions of Saudi Arabia is a challenge for Companies

Distrtibuion Network Problem For LED Street Lights

12. SWOT Analysis in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market



13. Manufacturing Clusters and Manufacturers of LED Lights In Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market



14. Recent Technologies in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market



15. Government Initiatives and Regulations in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

15.1. National Energy Efficiency Programme (NEEP)

15.2. Energy Efficiency Requirements

15.3. Regulation related to Import of Lamp and Luminaires in Saudi Arabia

15.4. Saudi Energy Efficiency Center



16. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

competition Scenario in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

17. Market Share of Major Players in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market (Philips Saudi Lighting Company, Al Nasser group, National Lighting Company, Cooper Lighting (Eaton), Zumtobel Saudi Arabia Lighting, Osram/Ledvance and Zubair Electric Group/ Spectra Lighting & Power Solutions LLC), 2018



18. Company Profile of Major Players in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market (Manufacturers and Distributor/Retailers)

18.1. Companies manufacturing LED Lighting Including Company Overview, USP, Business Strategy, Major Projects, Recent Developments, Key Personnel, Number of Employees, Manufacturing Center in Saudi Arabia, Major Distributor and Revenue and Product Portfolio

18.1.1. Philips Saudi Lighting Company

18.1.2. Al Nasser Group

18.1.3. National Lighting Company

18.1.4. Cooper Lighting (Eaton)

18.1.5. Zumtobel Lighting Saudi Arabia

18.1.6. Osram / Ledvance

18.1.7. AlFanar Company Ltd

18.2. Other Players in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

18.3. Major Distributor/Retailer in Saudi Arabia Including Company Overview, Major Projects, Major Brands, Key Personnel

18.3.1. Cinmar Lighting systems (Supplier and Importer)

18.3.2. Huda Lighting

18.3.3. Al AbdulKarim Trading Company



19. Future Outlook and Projections for Saudi Arabia LED lighting Market, 2019-2023

19.1. By Revenue, 2019-2023

19.2. Upcoming Technologies in the Lighting Market

19.3. By Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Future Market Segmentation

19.3.1. By Type of LEDs (Luminaires and Lamps), 2019-2023

By Types of Luminaires (Downlights, Linear Lights, FloodLights, High Bay and Other Fixtures), 2023

19.3.2. By Usage (Indoor and Outdoor), 2019-2023

19.3.3. By Sales (Project Sales and Retail Sales), 2019-2023



20. Analyst Recommendations

Disclaimer

Contact

