The "Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Outlook to 2023 - by Type of LEDs, by Usage, by Sector, by Region, by Sales" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market including market evolution, overview and genesis. Extensive focus has been placed in quantifying the industry revenue over the period, 2013-2023. The report covers aspects such as trade scenario, cost analysis, decision making process, trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, recent technologies, manufacturing clusters, government initiatives. Competitive landscape of major players such as Philips Saudi Lighting Company, Al Nasser Group, National Lighting Company, Cooper Lighting (Eaton), Zumtobel Lighting Saudi Arabia, Osram/Ledvance, Al Fanar Company Ltd have been extensively covered including company overview, major business strategies, USP, recent developments, major projects and other parameters.
The report also covers future industry analysis (by revenue and upcoming technologies in Saudi Arabia LED lighting). This report will particularly help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry, government regulations and anticipated growth in the future depending upon changing industry dynamics in upcoming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Size And Modeling
3. Overview and Genesis (Genesis, Evolution, Trends and Comparison of Lighting System)
4. Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Value Chain Analysis Market (Role, Entities Inter-Relationship and Margin Analysis)
4.1. Major Entities Involved in Value Chain and their Strategies
5. Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Size by Revenue, 2013-2018
6. Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Segmentation, 2018
6.1. By Type of LED (Luminaires and Lamps), 2018
6.1.1. By Types of Luminaires (Downlights, Linear Lights, Flood Lights, High Bay and Other Luminaires), 2018
6.2. By Usage (Indoor and Outdoor), 2018
6.2.1. By Application in Outdoor Usage (Street Lighting, Building Exterior, Parking Lots and Garages and Others), 2018
6.3. By Sector (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Others)
6.4. By Region (Central, Eastern, Western and North & South), 2018
6.5. By Sales (Project and Retail), 2018
7. Trade Scenario In Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market, 2018
8. Cost Analysis/Cost Component for LED Lighting in Saudi Arabia Market
9. Customer Decision Making Process in KSA LED Lighting Market , 2018
10. Trends and Development in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market
11. Issues and Challenges in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market
12. SWOT Analysis in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market
13. Manufacturing Clusters and Manufacturers of LED Lights In Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market
14. Recent Technologies in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market
15. Government Initiatives and Regulations in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market
15.1. National Energy Efficiency Programme (NEEP)
15.2. Energy Efficiency Requirements
15.3. Regulation related to Import of Lamp and Luminaires in Saudi Arabia
15.4. Saudi Energy Efficiency Center
16. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market
17. Market Share of Major Players in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market (Philips Saudi Lighting Company, Al Nasser group, National Lighting Company, Cooper Lighting (Eaton), Zumtobel Saudi Arabia Lighting, Osram/Ledvance and Zubair Electric Group/ Spectra Lighting & Power Solutions LLC), 2018
18. Company Profile of Major Players in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market (Manufacturers and Distributor/Retailers)
18.1. Companies manufacturing LED Lighting Including Company Overview, USP, Business Strategy, Major Projects, Recent Developments, Key Personnel, Number of Employees, Manufacturing Center in Saudi Arabia, Major Distributor and Revenue and Product Portfolio
18.1.1. Philips Saudi Lighting Company
18.1.2. Al Nasser Group
18.1.3. National Lighting Company
18.1.4. Cooper Lighting (Eaton)
18.1.5. Zumtobel Lighting Saudi Arabia
18.1.6. Osram / Ledvance
18.1.7. AlFanar Company Ltd
18.2. Other Players in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market
18.3. Major Distributor/Retailer in Saudi Arabia Including Company Overview, Major Projects, Major Brands, Key Personnel
18.3.1. Cinmar Lighting systems (Supplier and Importer)
18.3.2. Huda Lighting
18.3.3. Al AbdulKarim Trading Company
19. Future Outlook and Projections for Saudi Arabia LED lighting Market, 2019-2023
19.1. By Revenue, 2019-2023
19.2. Upcoming Technologies in the Lighting Market
19.3. By Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Future Market Segmentation
19.3.1. By Type of LEDs (Luminaires and Lamps), 2019-2023
19.3.2. By Usage (Indoor and Outdoor), 2019-2023
19.3.3. By Sales (Project Sales and Retail Sales), 2019-2023
20. Analyst Recommendations
