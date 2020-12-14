New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Thermal System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960573/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Compressor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$18 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HVAC segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Automotive Thermal System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Powertrain Cooling Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR



In the global Powertrain Cooling segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Gentherm, Inc.

Grayson Thermal Systems Corp.

Lennox International, Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

Modine Manufacturing Company

Sanden Holdings Corporation

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Valeo SA

Visteon Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960573/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Thermal System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Thermal System Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automotive Thermal System Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Automotive Thermal System Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Compressor (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Compressor (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Compressor (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: HVAC (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: HVAC (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: HVAC (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Powertrain Cooling (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Powertrain Cooling (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Powertrain Cooling (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Fluid Transport (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Fluid Transport (Segment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Fluid Transport (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Thermal System Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Automotive Thermal System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 17: Automotive Thermal System Market in the United States

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Automotive Thermal System Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Automotive Thermal System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Automotive Thermal System Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Automotive Thermal System Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Automotive Thermal System: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Automotive Thermal System Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Automotive Thermal System Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Automotive Thermal System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Automotive Thermal System Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Automotive Thermal System Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Thermal System Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Automotive Thermal System Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Automotive Thermal System Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Automotive Thermal System Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Automotive Thermal System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Automotive Thermal System Market in Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Automotive Thermal System Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Automotive Thermal System Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: French Automotive Thermal System Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Automotive Thermal System Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Automotive Thermal System Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Automotive Thermal System Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Automotive Thermal System Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Automotive Thermal System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Automotive Thermal System Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Automotive Thermal System Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Thermal System:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Automotive Thermal System Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Automotive Thermal System Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Automotive Thermal System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Automotive Thermal System Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Automotive Thermal System Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Automotive Thermal System Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Automotive Thermal System Market in Russia by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Automotive Thermal System Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Automotive Thermal System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Automotive Thermal System Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Automotive Thermal System Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermal System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 56: Automotive Thermal System Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermal System Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Automotive Thermal System Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermal System Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermal System Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Automotive Thermal System Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Automotive Thermal System Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Automotive Thermal System Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Automotive Thermal System Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Automotive Thermal System Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Automotive Thermal System Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Automotive Thermal System Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Automotive Thermal System Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Automotive Thermal System Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Thermal

System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Automotive Thermal System Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermal System Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Automotive Thermal System Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Automotive Thermal System Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Automotive Thermal System Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Automotive Thermal System Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Automotive Thermal System Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Automotive Thermal System Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Automotive Thermal System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 80: Automotive Thermal System Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Automotive Thermal System Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Automotive Thermal System Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Automotive Thermal System Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Automotive Thermal System Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Automotive Thermal System Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Automotive Thermal System Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Automotive Thermal System Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Automotive Thermal System

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 89: Automotive Thermal System Market in Rest of Latin

America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Automotive Thermal System

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Automotive Thermal System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 92: Automotive Thermal System Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Automotive Thermal System Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Automotive Thermal System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Automotive Thermal System Historic

Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Automotive Thermal System Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Automotive Thermal System: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Automotive Thermal System Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Automotive Thermal System Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Automotive Thermal System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 101: Automotive Thermal System Market in Israel in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Automotive Thermal System Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Automotive Thermal System Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Automotive Thermal System Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Automotive Thermal System Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Automotive Thermal System Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Automotive Thermal System

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Automotive Thermal System Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Automotive Thermal System Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Automotive Thermal System

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Automotive Thermal System Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Automotive Thermal System Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Automotive Thermal System Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Automotive Thermal System Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960573/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001