New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Thermal System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960573/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Compressor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$18 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HVAC segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR
The Automotive Thermal System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Powertrain Cooling Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR
In the global Powertrain Cooling segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960573/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Thermal System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Thermal System Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Thermal System Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Automotive Thermal System Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Compressor (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Compressor (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Compressor (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: HVAC (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: HVAC (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: HVAC (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Powertrain Cooling (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Powertrain Cooling (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Powertrain Cooling (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Fluid Transport (Segment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Fluid Transport (Segment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Fluid Transport (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Thermal System Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Automotive Thermal System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 17: Automotive Thermal System Market in the United States
by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Automotive Thermal System Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Automotive Thermal System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Automotive Thermal System Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 21: Automotive Thermal System Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Automotive Thermal System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Automotive Thermal System Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Automotive Thermal System Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Automotive Thermal System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Automotive Thermal System Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Automotive Thermal System Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Thermal System Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Automotive Thermal System Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Automotive Thermal System Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Automotive Thermal System Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Automotive Thermal System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 32: Automotive Thermal System Market in Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Automotive Thermal System Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Automotive Thermal System Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: French Automotive Thermal System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Automotive Thermal System Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Automotive Thermal System Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Automotive Thermal System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Automotive Thermal System Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Automotive Thermal System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Automotive Thermal System Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Automotive Thermal System Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Thermal System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Automotive Thermal System Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Automotive Thermal System Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Automotive Thermal System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Spanish Automotive Thermal System Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Automotive Thermal System Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Automotive Thermal System Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Automotive Thermal System Market in Russia by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Russian Automotive Thermal System Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Automotive Thermal System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 53: Automotive Thermal System Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Automotive Thermal System Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermal System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 56: Automotive Thermal System Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermal System Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Automotive Thermal System Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermal System Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermal System Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Automotive Thermal System Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Automotive Thermal System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: Australian Automotive Thermal System Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Automotive Thermal System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Indian Automotive Thermal System Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 66: Automotive Thermal System Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Automotive Thermal System Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Automotive Thermal System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: Automotive Thermal System Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Thermal
System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Automotive Thermal System Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermal System Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Automotive Thermal System Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Automotive Thermal System Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Automotive Thermal System Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Automotive Thermal System Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: Automotive Thermal System Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Automotive Thermal System Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Automotive Thermal System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 80: Automotive Thermal System Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Automotive Thermal System Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Automotive Thermal System Market in Brazil by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Automotive Thermal System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Automotive Thermal System Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Automotive Thermal System Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Automotive Thermal System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 87: Mexican Automotive Thermal System Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Automotive Thermal System
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 89: Automotive Thermal System Market in Rest of Latin
America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Automotive Thermal System
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Automotive Thermal System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 92: Automotive Thermal System Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Automotive Thermal System Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Automotive Thermal System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: The Middle East Automotive Thermal System Historic
Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Automotive Thermal System Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Automotive Thermal System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Automotive Thermal System Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Iranian Automotive Thermal System Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Automotive Thermal System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 101: Automotive Thermal System Market in Israel in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Automotive Thermal System Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Automotive Thermal System Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Automotive Thermal System Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Automotive Thermal System Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Automotive Thermal System Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Automotive Thermal System
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Automotive Thermal System Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Automotive Thermal System Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Automotive Thermal System
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Automotive Thermal System Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Automotive Thermal System Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Automotive Thermal System Market in Africa by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: African Automotive Thermal System Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960573/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: