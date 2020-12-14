Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Real Estate Market Outlook to 2023 - by Residential Market, by Retail Market, by Office Market and by Hotel Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the real estate space within Singapore. The report covers various aspects including introduction, business models, supply and demand for residential, retail, office and hotel market.



The report provides Singapore residential real estate market segmentation by new sales, sub-sales and re-sales, office segmentation by public and private office space, retail market by public and private retail space and hotels by gazette and non-gazetted hotels; comparative landscape, growth drivers, trends and developments, issues and challenges, snapshot on co-working spaces and malls, property buying process and the regulatory framework of the industry. The report concludes with future projections for all the segments and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Consolidated Research Approach

2.4. Market Sizing Approach and Market Limitations



3. Singapore Real Estate Market Overview and Genesis (Timeline of Major Players Operating in Singapore Real Estate Market; Pre and Post 2008 Crisis; and Economic Overview and Developments)



4. Singapore Real Estate Market Business Model (Process Flow; Business Model for Singapore Real Estate Online Portals; and Broker Fees and Margin)



5. Singapore Residential Real Estate Market, 2016-2023

5.1. Singapore Residential Real Estate Market Size, 2016-2018

5.2. Singapore Residential Real Estate Market Segmentation, 2013-2018

5.2.1. By Type of Dwelling (HDB Dwellings, Condominiums and Other Apartments, Landed Properties and Other Types of Dwellings), 2013-2017

5.2.2. By Type of Sales (New Sale, Re Sale and Sub Sale), 2016-2018

5.2.3. By Region (CCR, OCR and RCR), 2016-2018

5.2.4. By Lease Type (Freehold, 99 years Lease, 999 years Lease and Other Types of Lease), 2016-2018

5.2.5. By Property Type (Apartment, Condo, Houses, Strata and Terrace), 2016-2018

5.3. Singapore Residential Real Estate Market Future Outlook and Projects, 2019-2023

5.3.1. By Revenue, 2019-2023

5.3.2. Major Upcoming Residential Real Estate Projects in Singapore



6. Singapore Retail Real Estate Market, 2013-2023

6.1. Singapore Retail Real Estate Market Size, 2013-2018

6.2. Singapore Retail Real Estate Market Segmentation, 2013-2018

6.2.1. By Public and Private Retail Space, 2013-2018

6.3. Case Studies on Malls within Singapore

6.3.1. Mall Case Study 1- ION Orchard

6.3.2. Mall Case Study 2- VIVO City Mall

6.3.3. Mall Case Study 3- Suntec City Mall

6.4. Singapore Retail Real Estate Market Future Outlook and Projects, 2019-2023

6.4.1. By Revenue, 2019-2023

6.4.2. Major Upcoming Retail Developments in Singapore



7. Singapore Office Real Estate Market, 2013-2023

7.1. Singapore Office Real Estate Market Size, 2013-2018

7.2. Singapore Office Real Estate Market Segmentation, 2013-2018

7.2.1. By Public and Private Office Space, 2013-2018

7.3. Snapshot on Co-Working Spaces within Singapore (Co-Working Ecosystem in Singapore, Major Deals, Growth of Co-Working Spaces on the Basis of Leased Space, Market Developments and Key Takeaways, and Major Leading Co-Working Spaces in Singapore)

7.4. Singapore Office Real Estate Market Future Outlook and Projects, 2019-2023

7.4.1. By Revenue, 2019-2023

7.4.2. Major Upcoming Office Developments in Singapore



8. Singapore Hotel Real Estate Market, 2013-2023

8.1. Singapore Hotel Real Estate Market Size, 2013-2018

8.2. Singapore Hotel Real Estate Market Segmentation, 2013-2018

8.2.1. By Gazetted and Non-Gazetted Hotels, 2013-2018

8.3. Singapore Hotel Real Estate Market Future Outlook and Projects, 2019-2023

8.3.1. By Revenue, 2019-2023

8.3.2. Major Upcoming Hotel Developments in Singapore



9. Major Investment Pockets in Singapore Real Estate Market (Current Projects, Upcoming Projects and Key Takeaways)



10. Trends and Developments in Singapore Real Estate Market (Including factors affecting Singapore Real Estate Industry)



11. Issues and Challenges in Singapore Real Estate Market



12. Regulatory Framework in Singapore Real Estate Market

12.1. Key Authorities Operating in Singapore Real Estate Market

12.2. Regulations for Renting Out HDB Flat in Singapore

12.3. Regulations for Renting Out Private Properties in Singapore

12.4. Regulations for Purchasing Private Properties in Singapore

12.5. Regulations for Selling HDB Flat in Singapore

12.6. Regulations for Purchasing HDB Flat in Singapore

12.7. Sale of Commercial Property Act, Singapore



13. Comparative Landscape in Singapore Real Estate Market

13.1. Competition Scenario in Singapore Real Estate Market (Competition Stage, Market Stage, Parameters on the Basis of which Companies Compete in Singapore Real Estate Market, Estimated Developers' Exposure i.e. Amount of Funds Invested to various Market Segments and Key Takeaways)

13.2. Company Profile of Major Players Operating in Singapore Real Estate Market (Company Overview, USP, Business Strategies, Financial Matrix, Property Portfolio, Recent Developments, Areas of Operations, Major Projects Undertaken i.e. current projects, on-going projects and future projects)

13.2.1. CapitaLand

13.2.2. UOL

13.2.3. Chip Eng Seng Corporation Ltd (CES)

13.2.4. APAC Realty

13.2.5. Roxy-Pacific Holding Ltd

13.2.6. Other Players Operating in Singapore Real Estate Market (Frasers Property Ltd. and City Developments Ltd.)



14. Property Buying Process in Singapore Real Estate Market (Process Flow)

14.1. Private Property

14.2. Housing Development Board (HDB) Flats



15. Analyst Recommendations for Singapore Real Estate Market



16. Disclaimer



17. Contact



