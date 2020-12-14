New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960572/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$172 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.3% CAGR and reach US$35.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hybrid Electric Vehicle segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR



The Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.5% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.



Battery Electric Vehicle Segment to Record 20.5% CAGR



In the global Battery Electric Vehicle segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$41 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 116-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Segment) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Battery Electric Vehicle (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Battery Electric Vehicle (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Pure Electric (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Pure Electric (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 11: United States Automotive Energy Harvesting and

Regeneration Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: United States Automotive Energy Harvesting and

Regeneration Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Automotive Energy Harvesting and

Regeneration Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market

in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 15: Japanese Market for Automotive Energy Harvesting and

Regeneration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: Japanese Automotive Energy Harvesting and

Regeneration Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 17: Chinese Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 18: Chinese Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration

Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: European Automotive Energy Harvesting and

Regeneration Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 20: European Automotive Energy Harvesting and

Regeneration Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: European Automotive Energy Harvesting and

Regeneration Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 22: European Automotive Energy Harvesting and

Regeneration Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 23: Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market

in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 24: French Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 25: Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market

in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: German Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 27: Italian Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Italian Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration

Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 29: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Energy

Harvesting and Regeneration: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: United Kingdom Automotive Energy Harvesting and

Regeneration Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 31: Rest of Europe Automotive Energy Harvesting and

Regeneration Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Rest of Europe Automotive Energy Harvesting and

Regeneration Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 33: Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market

in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 34: Asia-Pacific Automotive Energy Harvesting and

Regeneration Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 35: Rest of World Automotive Energy Harvesting and

Regeneration Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market

in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Segment for 2020 and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

