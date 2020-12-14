What’s New changelog is unique in the enterprise data catalog market
AUSTIN, Tx., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world, the cloud-native enterprise data catalog company, today announced several new capabilities that enhance product usability and support for its customers’ agile data governance initiatives. Also today, the company introduced its public changelog, whatsnew.data.world, spotlighting new product updates. As the only SaaS-based enterprise data catalog with a continuous release cycle, the changelog is often updated multiple times per week.
New capabilities include:
“Our agile, continuous product development and release strategy is based largely on feedback from our customers,” said Jon Loyens, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at data.world. “We are constantly performing user interviews, A/B testing, and measuring tens of thousands of events throughout the platform. As a result we can address challenges around data discovery, data governance, and dataops faster and more comprehensively than anyone in our industry.”
To make it easier for customers to keep pace with its continuous platform updates—more than 1,000 releases this year alone—data.world launched whatsnew.data.world. This product changelog spotlights the latest product releases, enhancements, fixes, and integrations for the enterprise and community editions. It also includes details on upcoming features and helpful demo videos.
About data.world
data.world makes it easy for everyone—not just the "data people"—to get clear, accurate, fast answers to any business question. Our cloud-native data catalog maps your siloed, distributed data to familiar and consistent business concepts, creating a unified body of knowledge anyone can find, understand, and use. data.world is an Austin-based Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community. Visit data.world for more information and expert guidance.
