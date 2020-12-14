OTTAWA, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) announced an important partnership with iMD Health Global (iMD) — a software company focused on health education — to get relevant mental health resources, tools, and information into the hands of health-care providers and their patients.



“iMD has an innovative approach that allows health-care professionals to access thousands of educational graphics, videos, and resources online,” said Ed Mantler, the MHCC’s vice-president of programs and priorities. “We’re excited that a number of the valuable resources we’ve created at the MHCC will now be available through this medium. Improving communication and understanding between patients and care providers will mean better mental health outcomes for people in Canada.”

Already used in examination rooms, at hospital bedsides, and during pharmacy consultations, iMD is the trusted source for verified medical information.

“We know that 83 per cent of adults in Canada try to use the internet to self-diagnose, yet only about three per cent of those findings are accurate,” said Kevin Delano, president and CEO of iMD. “With the current need for accurate, reliable health information, particularly given the shift toward digital tools incited by the pandemic, we are excited to partner with the MHCC to provide Canadians with better access to mental health information.”

Delano also pointed out that having trusted, credible information to share with family and friends is important during a time of social distance, and technology can bridge that gap. “Understandably, patients forget about 80 per cent of what’s discussed with their health-care provider. If they are unable to bring a support person to their appointment, iMD allows them to access and share information afterwards. This can help to lower anxiety, confusion, and misinformation.”

Through a resource like iMD, full of user-friendly and visually appealing information, patients will gain a better understanding of their mental health condition. They will then be able to make more informed and responsible decisions, which is at the heart of a recovery-oriented, patient-centred approach.

About the Mental Health Commission of Canada

The Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) leads the development and dissemination of innovative programs and tools to support the mental health and wellness of Canadians. Through its unique mandate from the Government of Canada, the MHCC supports federal, provincial, and territorial governments as well as organizations in the implementation of sound public policy. www.mentalhealthcommission.ca

About iMD Health Global

iMD Health Global is a Toronto-based award-winning software development company, focused on innovating healthcare education. Since 2010, iMD has grown its flagship product — app.imdhealth.com — into Canada’s largest digital patient education and engagement platform. Centred “At The Point of Care,”® healthcare professionals use iMD’s cloud-based platform to engage with their patients at a deeper level and optimize knowledge transfer surrounding a patient’s condition and treatment plan. This is done through the seamless integration of over 80,000 images, booklets, and video resources (covering 2,100 medical topics) from trusted partners (such as health associations, government health agencies and the world renowned MAYO Clinic) into an award-winning user interface that makes patient education both efficient and effective. At the end of a patient’s visit, a summary of all the discussed information can be emailed or printed for the patient to review and continue their learning journey at home, improving their health literacy and adherence to their treatment plan. The iMD Platform is utilized in doctors’ clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, long-term care, infusion clinics and homecare environments. iMD is a subsidiary of CloudMD Software & Services. www.imdhealth.com

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) is a telehealth company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients. CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing a patient-centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. The Company offers SAAS-based health technology solutions to healthcare providers across North America and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 500 clinics, almost 4,000 licensed practitioners and 8 million patient charts across North America. www.cloudmd.ca