HAYMARKET, Va., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After devoting his professional career to the fields of engineering, science and business, Dr. Ghahramani has channeled his creative energy into poetry to craft a book that speaks to the spiritual nature of readers from all backgrounds. In “My Epiphany,” each poem shares celestial and sentimental revelations from the author’s life journey so far. Focusing on the never-ending importance of a mind, body and soul connection, the inspiring messaging found in this compelling book aspires readers to reach to higher ideals in life.

Each captivating poem thoughtfully explores important themes such as love, empathy, kindness, wisdom and natural beauty. Serving as a spark for the reader’s own spiritual journey, “My Epiphany” stands out as a philosophical experience that tackles important subject matter from the author’s powerful experiences and dreams.

With a mission to inspire, encourage, motivate and enlighten, readers are given the opportunity to contemplate the essence of their own existence and gain a new perspective on life through impactful poetry.

“My poems give us pause to reflect on the expanse of the universe in which we have been placed,” Dr. Ghahramani said. “Some poems help us look inward as we reflect on our roles. Other poems help us consider the essence of our existence and who we truly are.”

With every passing poem, readers who are seeking self-discovery, and a newfound awareness of their life’s purpose will find this and more in “My Epiphany”. Dr. Ghahramani courageously shares his throughs and views of our world and encourages reflection of the reader’s destiny in this life.

“My Epiphany”

By Dr. Bahador Ghahramani P.E. CISM CPE

ISBN: 9781984588630 (softcover); 9781984588647 (hardcover); 9781984588623 (electronic)

Available at the Xlibris Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Ghahramani is a distinguished and awarded member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, currently serving as a Lead Scientist. He is a founder and Chief Executive Officer of the MewsTech, Inc, and BG Tech, holding eleven national patents and two international patents. Before starting his two successful companies, he was a Chief Technology Officer of the Europa Telecom, a Lead Scientist at General Dynamics, and a Distinguished Member of Technical Staff at the AT&T - Bell Laboratories. His extensive work experience includes significant research and development projects with Sandia National Laboratories, Oakridge National Laboratory, Livermore National Laboratory, IBM Watson Centers, and other highly recognized national and international centers of excellence. He invented the modern electronic eye depth perception testing method. Dr. Ghahramani has published and presented numerous refereed scientific papers and book chapters in the leading publications. He has been a proactive member and officer in recognized national and international academic organizations, professional institutions, and honor societies. To learn more, please visit: https://www.myepiphanybookofpoems.com/

