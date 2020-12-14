Georgia farmers cut and load commercial hemp onto harvest wagons so it can be dried and processed as a key ingredient for a variety of pain and personal care products as well as beverages.

Georgia farmers cut and load commercial hemp onto harvest wagons so it can be dried and processed as a key ingredient for a variety of pain and personal care products as well as beverages.

Commercial hemp was legally harvested in Georgia for the first time in the modern era. The process involves field harvests, drying and ultimately process for a wide spectrum of CBD products.

Commercial hemp was legally harvested in Georgia for the first time in the modern era. The process involves field harvests, drying and ultimately process for a wide spectrum of CBD products.

ALBANY, Ga., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretoria Fields Collective, a farmhouse brewery and CBD therapeutic manufacturer, announced today the completion of their hemp crop harvest in Georgia which coincides with the company’s third anniversary. The celebration marks the first time hemp has been commercially harvested in Georgia in the modern era.



“Hemp has had a monumental influence historically in America, dating back to one of the earliest commercial crops in the new world,” said Albert Etheridge, Co-Founder and COO, Pretoria Fields Collective. “Once a staple for making paper and fabric, the crop has found new life in relieving pain and a key component to personal care products.”

As part of the first hemp harvest and third company anniversary, Pretoria Fields will celebrate at their Albany, GA brewery with special beer releases and a live band on December 19th.

“Given the difficult year we’ve all had, we thought it was time to celebrate the Holidays and share with our patrons some good news and a great time with one another,” said Etheridge. “In addition to the hemp harvest, we are celebrating three years of success with our award winning craft brewery and most recently a hard seltzer line. We can’t wait to add Georgia grown hemp to our CBD offerings.”

Backed by five generations of farmers, Pretoria Fields is focused on crafting a portfolio of products from high quality, Georgia grown ingredients and raising awareness for the importance of sustainable agriculture.

“Pretoria Fields is a great Georgia Grown company,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black. “We congratulate the entire team for a successful three years and look forward to their continued growth.”

Industrial hemp was approved for cultivation through the Georgia Hemp Farming Act signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp on May 10, 2019. According to the rules, industrial hemp is derived from Cannabis sativa L with a concentration of not more than 0.3 percent THC on a dry weight basis.

About Pretoria Fields Collective

Pretoria Fields Collective was founded more than 5 years ago by Dr. Tripp Morgan, a former pharmacist turned vascular surgeon who founded the Albany Vascular Specialist Center. Morgan turned a craft brewing hobby that started in his garage into a complete brewery and tasting room in Albany, GA. He has since utilized his medical and pharmaceutical knowledge to expand the business to incorporate a broad line of CBD products and now hard seltzer beverages. To learn more, visit www.pretoriafields.com.

Media Contact

Tony Carter

WITH/agency

tony@thewithagency.com

404.316.0201

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/305e7057-f5a4-4675-b064-591c778895da

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49510d65-9782-46b5-b258-1450b400ad1c