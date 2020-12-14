VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that iMD Health Global (“iMD”), the Company’s robust healthcare education platform, has partnered with the Mental Health Commission of Canada (“MHCC”) to get relevant mental health resources, tools and information into the hands of healthcare providers and their patients.



“iMD has an innovative approach that allows health professionals to access thousands of educational graphics, videos and resources online,” said Ed Mantler, MHCC’s Vice-President of Programs and Priorities. “We’re excited that a number of the valuable resources we’ve created at the MHCC will now be available through this medium. Improving communication and understanding between patients and care providers will spell better mental health outcomes for people in Canada.”

Already used in examination rooms, at hospital bedsides and during pharmacy consultations, iMD is the trusted source for verified medical information.

“We know that 83 per cent of adults in Canada try to use the internet to self-diagnose, yet only about 3 per cent of those findings are accurate,” said Kevin Delano, President and CEO of iMD, citing the need for accurate, reliable health information, particularly given the shift towards digital tools incited by the pandemic. “We are excited to partner with MHCC in order to provide Canadians with better access to mental health information in a time when it is crucial to be properly informed.”

Having trusted, credible information to share with family and friends is important during a time of social distance, and technology can bridge the gap. “Patients, understandably, forget 80 per cent of what’s discussed with their health care provider. If they are unable to bring a support person to their appointment, iMD allows them to access and share information afterwards. This can help to lower anxiety, confusion and misinformation.”

Through a resource like iMD, full of user-friendly and visually appealing information, patients will gain a better understanding of their mental health condition. They will be then able to make more informed and responsible decisions, which is at the heart of a recovery-oriented, patient-centred approach.

About Mental Health Commission of Canada

The Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) leads the development and dissemination of innovative programs and tools to support the mental health and wellness of Canadians. Through its unique mandate from the Government of Canada, the MHCC supports federal, provincial, and territorial governments as well as organizations in the implementation of sound public policy. www.mentalhealthcommission.ca

About iMD Health Global

iMD Health Global is a Toronto-based award-winning software development company, focused on innovating healthcare education. Since 2010, iMD has grown its flagship product – app.imdhealth.com – into Canada’s largest digital patient education and engagement platform. Centred “At The Point of Care”®, healthcare professionals use iMD’s cloud-based platform to engage with their patients at a deeper level and optimize knowledge transfer surrounding a patient’s condition and treatment plan. This is done through the seamless integration of over 80,000 images, booklets, and video resources (covering 2,100 medical topics) from trusted partners (such as; Health Associations, government health agencies and the world renown MAYO Clinic) into an award-winning user interface that makes patient education both efficient and effective. At the end of a patient’s visit, a summary of all the discussed information can be emailed or printed for the patient to review and continue their learning journey at home, improving their health literacy and adherence to their treatment plan. The iMD Platform is utilized in: doctors’ clinic, hospitals, pharmacies, long-term care, infusion clinics and homecare environments. iMD is a subsidiary of CloudMD Software & Services. www.imdhealth.com

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) is a telehealth company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients. CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing a patient centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to healthcare providers across North America and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 500 clinics, almost 4000 licensed practitioners and 8 million patient charts across North America. www.cloudmd.ca

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"

Chief Executive Officer

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Julia Becker

VP, Investor Relations

julia@cloudmd.ca

Media Contact:

joanne@getfreshpr.com

For more information on the MHCC, please contact:

Media Relations

Mental Health Commission of Canada

613-683-3748

media@mentalhealthcommission.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on CloudMD’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans. Although CloudMD believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and CloudMD undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.