The LATAM pain management drugs market was valued at $2,683. 82 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,383. 20 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3. 5% from 2020 to 2027.



Pain is a distressing sensory and emotional sensation, which is caused by tissue injury or disease. Moreover, different disorders may cause discomfort, such as multiple sclerosis, osteoarthritis, stomach ulcer, chronic arthritis, fibromyalgia, diabetic neuropathy, and cancer.



The length of pain ranges from acute pain for short term to chronic pain for long term. Acute pain is a sudden onset of pain while chronic pain is caused by aged bone & joint conditions, nerve damage, or injury. Pain management involves reducing or treating pain by using a given range of medications. There are several medicines available that provide pain relief through a variety of physiological mechanisms such as targeting nociceptors.



The rise in geriatric population is the major factor that drives growth of the LATAM pain management market, as aged people are more prone to suffer from joint pain and other chronic conditions. Moreover, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetic neuropathy, and osteoarthritis propels the market growth in Latin America. Furthermore, The rise in number of surgical procedures and The rise in healthcare expenditure are expected to fuel growth of the market. However, drug exploitation, patent expiration of prescription pain medication drugs, and availability of substitutes such as pain relief devices restrain the market growth in Latin America. The LATAM pain management drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class, indication, and region. On the basis of drug class, the market is categorized into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), anesthetics, anticonvulsants, antimigraine agents, antidepressants, opioids, and nonnarcotic analgesics.



On the basis of indication, the market is divided into arthritic pain, neuropathic pain, cancer pain, chronic back pain, postoperative pain, migraine, fibromyalgia, bone fracture, muscle sprain, acute appendicitis, and others. By region, it is analyzed across Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Panama, and rest of Latin America.



The key players operating in the LATAM pain management drugs market include Novartis AG, Eli Lilly & Company, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan NV., Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc. The other prominent players in the value chain include Allergen Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, WEX Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.



Key Benefits



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the LATAM pain management drug market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

The market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2027 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and products of pain management used across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been analysed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter'S Five Force Analysis for Latam

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. The Rise in Incidences of Chronic Diseases

3.5.1.2. Favorable Regulatory Scenario

3.5.1.3. Increase in Geriatric Population

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Availability of Alternative Therapies

3.5.2.2. Drug Exploitation

3.5.2.3. Patent Expiration of Prescription Drugs

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Advancements in Drug Development

3.5.3.2. Untapped Markets in Developing Economies

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis for Latam Pain Management Drugs

3.7. Molecule Information for Latam

3.7.1. Brazil

3.7.1.1. NSAIDs

3.7.1.2. Opioids

3.7.2. Argentina

3.7.2.1. NSAIDs

3.7.2.2. Opioids

3.7.3. Colombia

3.7.3.1. NSAIDs

3.7.3.2. Opioids

3.7.4. Peru

3.7.4.1. NSAIDs

3.7.4.2. Opioids

3.7.5. Chile

3.7.5.1. NSAIDs

3.7.5.2. Opioids

3.7.6. Ecuador

3.7.6.1. NSAIDs

3.7.6.2. Opioids

3.7.7. Panama

3.7.7.1. NSAIDs

3.7.7.2. Opioids



Chapter 4: Latam Pain Management Drugs Market, by Drug Class

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. NSAIDs

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

4.3. Anesthetics

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

4.4. Anticonvulsants

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

4.5. Antimigraine Drug

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

4.6. Antidepressant Drugs

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

4.7. Opioids

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

4.8. Non-Narcotic Analgesics

4.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country



Chapter 5: Latam Pain Management Drugs Market, by Indication

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Arthritic Pain

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.3. Neuropathic Pain

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.4. Cancer Pain

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.5. Chronic Back Pain

5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.6. Post-Operative Pain

5.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.7. Migraine

5.7.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.8. Fibromyalgia

5.8.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.9. Bone Fracture

5.9.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.10. Muscle Sprain/Strain

5.10.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.11. Acute Appendicitis

5.11.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.12. Others

5.12.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Country



Chapter 6: Latam Pain Management Drugs Market, by Country

6.1. Overview

6.2. Latam (Latin America)

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Latam (Latin America)

6.2.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

6.2.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Drug Class

6.2.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Indication

6.2.2.4. Brazil

6.2.2.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Drug Class

6.2.2.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Indication

6.2.2.5. Argentina

6.2.2.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Drug Class

6.2.2.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Indication

6.2.2.6. Colombia

6.2.2.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Drug Class

6.2.2.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Indication

6.2.2.7. Peru

6.2.2.7.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Drug Class

6.2.2.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Indication

6.2.2.8. Chile

6.2.2.8.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Drug Class

6.2.2.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Indication

6.2.2.9. Ecuador

6.2.2.9.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Drug Class

6.2.2.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Indication

6.2.2.10. Panama

6.2.2.10.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Drug Class

6.2.2.10.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Indication

6.2.2.11. Rest of Latin America

6.2.2.11.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Drug Class

6.2.2.11.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Indication



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Company Snapshot

7.1.3. Operating Business Segments

7.1.4. Product Portfolio

7.1.5. Business Performance

7.2. Axon Pharma

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Company Snapshot

7.2.3. Product Portfolio

7.3. Eli Lily and Company

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Company Snapshot

7.3.3. Operating Business Segments

7.3.4. Product Portfolio

7.3.5. Business Performance

7.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.4. Grunenthal

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Company Snapshot

7.4.3. Product Portfolio

7.4.4. Business Performance

7.4.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.5. GlaxoSmithKline plc (Gsk)

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Company Snapshot

7.5.3. Operating Business Segments

7.5.4. Product Portfolio

7.5.5. Business Performance

7.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.6. Johnson & Johnson

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Company Snapshot

7.6.3. Operating Business Segments

7.6.4. Product Portfolio

7.6.5. Business Performance

7.7. Merck & Co. Inc.

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Company Snapshot

7.7.3. Operating Business Segments

7.7.4. Product Portfolio

7.7.5. Business Performance

7.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.8. Mylan N. V.

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Company Snapshot

7.8.3. Operating Business Segments

7.8.4. Product Portfolio

7.8.5. Business Performance

7.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.9. Novartis International AG

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Company Snapshot

7.9.3. Operating Business Segments

7.9.4. Product Portfolio

7.9.5. Business Performance

7.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.10. Pfizer Inc.

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Company Snapshot

7.10.3. Operating Business Segments

7.10.4. Product Portfolio

7.10.5. Business Performance

7.10.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.11. Sanofi

7.11.1. Company Overview

7.11.2. Company Snapshot

7.11.3. Operating Business Segments

7.11.4. Product Portfolio

7.11.5. Business Performance



