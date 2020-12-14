New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Arsenic Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960569/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Arsenic market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 134-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Chenzhou Chenxi Metal Co., Ltd.

Indenta Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Pallav Chemicals & Solvents Pvt. Ltd.

Wenshan Yunrun International Co., Ltd.

Xilan Chemicals Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Arsenic Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Arsenic Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Arsenic Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Arsenic Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Arsenic Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Arsenic Market Estimates and Projections

in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Arsenic Market in the United States: A Historic Review

in US$ for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Arsenic Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Arsenic Historic Market Review in US$:

2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Arsenic: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 9: Arsenic Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Arsenic Market Growth Prospects in US$ for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Arsenic Historic Market Analysis in China in US$:

2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Arsenic Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Arsenic Market Demand Scenario in US$ by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Arsenic Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Arsenic Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Arsenic Market in France: Estimates and Projections

in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Arsenic Historic Market Scenario in US$:

2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Arsenic Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Arsenic Historic Market Analysis in US$:

2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Arsenic Market Growth Prospects in US$ for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Arsenic Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$:

2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Arsenic: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Arsenic Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ for the Period 2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Arsenic Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Arsenic Historic Market Review in US$:

2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Arsenic Market Estimates and Projections in

US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Arsenic Market in Russia: A Historic Review in US$

for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Arsenic Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$: 2020-2027



Table 28: Arsenic Market in Rest of Europe in US$: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Arsenic Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 30: Arsenic Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Arsenic Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Arsenic Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Arsenic Historic Market Analysis in US$:

2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Arsenic Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Arsenic Historic Market Review in US$:

2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Arsenic Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 37: South Korean Arsenic Historic Market Analysis in US$:

2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Arsenic: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 39: Arsenic Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ for the Period 2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Arsenic Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 41: Arsenic Market in Latin America in US$ by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Arsenic Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Arsenic Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$: 2020-2027



Table 44: Arsenic Market in Argentina in US$: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Arsenic Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections

in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Arsenic Historic Market Scenario in US$:

2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Arsenic Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Arsenic Historic Market Analysis in US$:

2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Arsenic Market Estimates and

Projections in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Arsenic Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic

Review in US$ for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Arsenic Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 52: Arsenic Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Arsenic Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Arsenic: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 55: Arsenic Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ for the Period 2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Arsenic Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$: 2020-2027



Table 57: Arsenic Market in Israel in US$: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Arsenic Market Growth Prospects in US$

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Arsenic Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Arsenic Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ for the Period

2020-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Arsenic Historic Market Analysis

in US$: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Arsenic Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Arsenic Historic Market Analysis

in US$: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Arsenic Market Estimates and Projections in

US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Arsenic Market in Africa: A Historic Review in US$

for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

