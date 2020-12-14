New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960568/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027. Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial/Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$986.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 130-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Eaton Corporation

Legrand SA

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Siemens Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960568/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Commercial/Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Commercial/Industrial (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Commercial/Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 12: ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 14: ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for ARC Fault

Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 17: Japanese ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 18: ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter

(AFCI) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Review in

China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 26: ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: French ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: French ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter

(AFCI) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for ARC

Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: United Kingdom ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI)

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 41: ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market in Rest

of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 47: ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market in Rest

of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of World ARC Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960568/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001