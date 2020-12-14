New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Alloys Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960567/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Transportation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$55.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Aluminum Alloys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.



Packaging Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR



In the global Packaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 190-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alcoa Corporation

Aleris Corporation

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C

Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd. (Chinalco)

Constellium N.V.

Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC

Kaiser Aluminum

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Rio Tinto PLC.

RUSAL







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960567/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aluminum Alloys Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Aluminum Alloys Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Aluminum Alloys Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Aluminum Alloys Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Transportation (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Transportation (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Transportation (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Construction (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Packaging (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Packaging (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Packaging (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Machinery (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Machinery (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Machinery (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Electrical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Electrical (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Electrical (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Aluminum Alloys Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Aluminum Alloys Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Aluminum Alloys Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: Aluminum Alloys Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Aluminum Alloys Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Aluminum Alloys Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Aluminum Alloys Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aluminum

Alloys in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Aluminum Alloys Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 27: Aluminum Alloys Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Aluminum Alloys in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Aluminum Alloys Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Aluminum Alloys Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Aluminum Alloys Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Aluminum Alloys Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Aluminum Alloys Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Aluminum Alloys Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Aluminum Alloys Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 35: Aluminum Alloys Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Aluminum Alloys Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Aluminum Alloys Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Aluminum Alloys Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Aluminum Alloys Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Aluminum Alloys Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Aluminum Alloys Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Aluminum Alloys Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Aluminum Alloys in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Aluminum Alloys Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Aluminum Alloys Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Aluminum Alloys in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Aluminum Alloys Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Aluminum Alloys Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Aluminum Alloys Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Aluminum Alloys Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 51: Spanish Aluminum Alloys Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Aluminum Alloys Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Aluminum Alloys Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Aluminum Alloys Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Aluminum Alloys Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Aluminum Alloys Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Aluminum Alloys Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Alloys Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Aluminum Alloys Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Alloys Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Aluminum Alloys Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Alloys Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Alloys Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Aluminum Alloys Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Aluminum Alloys Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Aluminum Alloys Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Aluminum Alloys Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Aluminum Alloys Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 69: Indian Aluminum Alloys Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Aluminum Alloys Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Aluminum Alloys Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Aluminum Alloys Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Aluminum Alloys in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aluminum Alloys Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Aluminum Alloys Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Aluminum Alloys Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 77: Aluminum Alloys Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Aluminum Alloys Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Demand for Aluminum Alloys in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Aluminum Alloys Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Aluminum Alloys Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Aluminum Alloys Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: Aluminum Alloys Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Aluminum Alloys Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Aluminum Alloys Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Aluminum Alloys Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Aluminum Alloys Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Aluminum Alloys Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Aluminum Alloys Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Aluminum Alloys Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Aluminum Alloys Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Aluminum Alloys Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Aluminum Alloys Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Aluminum Alloys Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Aluminum Alloys Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Aluminum Alloys Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Aluminum Alloys Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Aluminum Alloys Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Aluminum Alloys Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aluminum

Alloys in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Iranian Aluminum Alloys Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Aluminum Alloys Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Aluminum Alloys Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Aluminum Alloys Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Aluminum Alloys Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Aluminum Alloys in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Aluminum Alloys Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Aluminum Alloys Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Aluminum Alloys Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Aluminum Alloys Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Aluminum Alloys Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Aluminum Alloys Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Aluminum Alloys Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Aluminum Alloys Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Aluminum Alloys Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Aluminum Alloys Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 117: Aluminum Alloys Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960567/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001