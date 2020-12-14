New York, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airport Kiosks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960566/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Check in kiosk, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$776.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automated Passport Control Kiosks segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $470 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Airport Kiosks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$470 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$537.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.



Baggage Check-in Kiosks Segment to Record 9.5% CAGR



In the global Baggage Check-in Kiosks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$301.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$572.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$360.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bollore Group

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

Embross Group

Fujitsu Ltd.

NCR Corporation

SITA

Toshiba Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960566/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Airport Kiosk Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Airport Kiosks Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Airport Kiosks Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Airport Kiosks Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Check in kiosk (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Check in kiosk (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Check in kiosk (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Automated Passport Control Kiosks (Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Automated Passport Control Kiosks (Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Automated Passport Control Kiosks (Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Baggage Check-in Kiosks (Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Baggage Check-in Kiosks (Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Baggage Check-in Kiosks (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Information Kiosks (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Information Kiosks (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Information Kiosks (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Ticketing Kiosks (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Ticketing Kiosks (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Ticketing Kiosks (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Airport Kiosk Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Airport Kiosks Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Airport Kiosks Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Airport Kiosks Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Airport Kiosks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Airport Kiosks Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 27: Airport Kiosks Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Airport Kiosks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Airport Kiosks Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Airport Kiosks Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Airport Kiosks Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Airport Kiosks Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: Chinese Airport Kiosks Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Airport Kiosk Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Airport Kiosks Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Airport Kiosks Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Airport Kiosks Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Airport Kiosks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 38: Airport Kiosks Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Airport Kiosks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: Airport Kiosks Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: French Airport Kiosks Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: French Airport Kiosks Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Airport Kiosks Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Airport Kiosks Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: German Airport Kiosks Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italian Airport Kiosks Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Airport Kiosks Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Italian Airport Kiosks Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Airport Kiosks: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Airport Kiosks Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: United Kingdom Airport Kiosks Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Airport Kiosks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Airport Kiosks Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Airport Kiosks Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Airport Kiosks Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Airport Kiosks Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Airport Kiosks Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 58: Rest of World Airport Kiosks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Rest of World Airport Kiosks Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 60: Airport Kiosks Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960566/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001