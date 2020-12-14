Lehi, Utah, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendio, a leading financial solutions provider for small businesses, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Salt Lake Tribune. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. Of the companies recognized, Lendio ranks in the top 5% for clued-in employees, strong values, open mindedness, cross-team cooperation and leaders in-the-know. The company ranked second overall for midsize workplaces.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures critical to any organization’s success: including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.

“Our state is home to an array of incredible companies with outstanding workplaces, and it’s an honor to be ranked among them,” said Brock Blake, CEO and co-founder of Lendio. “In a year as turbulent as this one, creating an environment where employees feel supported, safe and healthy has been even more important. Creating connection and ensuring alignment isn’t easy, even under the best circumstances. Lendio continues to make significant investments in maintaining and building upon our strong culture because we firmly believe that the success of our business starts with our people.”

Lendio was founded in 2011 by Brock Blake and Trent Miskin. The company has since become the leading small business loan marketplace in the U.S., with more than 75 of the nation’s top lenders on its platform. To date, the company has facilitated more than $10B in financing through more than 200,000 loans to small business owners across the U.S. This includes over $8B in Paycheck Protection Program loan approvals in 2020. As part of the company’s effort to facilitate these government relief funds, Lendio hired nearly 200 temporary-to-hire employees, many of whom have joined the company full-time.

“I love working at Lendio because it’s a company that holds true to its core values,” said Bryan Doom, Marketing Manager, Partnerships at Lendio. “Employees have the autonomy to own their roles, to be creative and to get scrappy to drive results. Every major decision that our leadership team makes seems to boil down to whether it’s good for small business owners, or whether it’s good for its employees.”

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”

About Lendio

Lendio is the nation’s leading small business loan marketplace. With a diverse network of lenders, Lendio enables small business owners to apply for multiple loan products with a single application. To date, Lendio has facilitated over 200,000 small business loans for $10 billion in loan approvals. A values-driven organization, Lendio has regularly been recognized by Glassdoor as one of the Top 50 Workplaces and has been certified for five years running as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. In addition, Lendio ranks on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance and Inc.’s Best Workplaces. More information about Lendio is available at www.lendio.com.

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

