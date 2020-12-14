Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evans Adhesive, a leading manufacturer of industrial adhesives, announced the launch of the company’s new website today.

The website can be viewed at https://www.evansadhesive.com.

With a focus on “Simplifying the Complex,” the website offers a modern, educational platform to the market by providing adhesive knowledge through multiple adhesive selection guides. With innumerable options of adhesives available in the market today, these elements of the site are in place to support users on their journey of finding improved and updated solutions.

“Evans’ new website is representative of our forward-thinking approach in partnering with our clients,” said Rusty Thompson, president of Evans. “We are truly the agile solution provider in the industry, and our website plays an integral part in supporting our customers.”

With the purchase of Evans in 2018 by Meridian Adhesives Group, a leading platform in the global adhesives sector, Evans is better positioned than ever to create responsive, dynamic solutions. Growing with the Meridian portfolio of adhesive companies has brought synergies, expertise and new approaches to problem solving for customers’ latest needs.

“I am pleased to see the momentum behind Evans’ revived focus,” said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group. “The company’s renewed presence online plays an important role in how we are positioned as leaders in the market.”

About Evans Adhesive

Founded in 1900, Evans Adhesive Corporation is one of America’s leading manufacturers of industrial adhesives. With headquarters centrally located in Columbus, Ohio and additional manufacturing facilities in Rancho Cucamonga, California, the company has a well-established reputation in the industry, with an emphasis on customer satisfaction, product quality and timely delivery. Its array of capabilities is broad and includes pressure-sensitive hot melts; polyamides; APAO; EVA packaging hot melts; various water-based, palletizing and graphic arts, as well as outdoor advertising adhesive applications. For more information, visit https://www.evansadhesive.com.

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, flooring, packaging and product assembly markets. The group’s operations are located in the Americas and EMEA, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian’s global customer base. For more information, visit www.meridianadhesives.com.

