Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Machine Tool Market Outlook to 2023 - by Type of Machine, by End Users and by Sales Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive information on the Europe Machine Tool Market by Type of Cutting Tools (Machining Centres and Flexible machines, Turning Machine, Laser and electric discharge machine, Milling machines, Grinding, honing, lapping and polishing machines, Transfer machines, Gear cutting and finishing machines, Drilling machines, boring machines and boring-milling machines, Sawing and cutting-off machines), by Forming tools (Forging machines and hammers (including presses), Wire working machines, Bending, folding and straightening machines, Shearing, punching, notching machines), by end users (Automobile Industry, Aerospace, Energy, Engineering, Electrical and Electronics, and Others) and by sales Channel (Distributor and Direct).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling
3. Value Chain in Europe Machine Tool Market
4. Europe Machine Tool Market
4.1. Market Size, 2013-2018
4.2. Market Segmentation, 2018
4.3. Future Outlook to European Machine Tool Market, 2018-2023
5. Snapshot on Germany Machine Tool Market
6. Snapshot on Italy Machine Tool Market
7. Snapshot on France Machine Tool Market
8. Snapshot on Switzerland Machine Tool Market
9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Parameters for Competition
9.2. Market Revenue of Major Players in Europe Trumpf, DMG Mori, Five, Bystronic, Chiron, Feintool, Starrag, Prima Power, Okuma Corporation, Heller, Makino Global, Tornos, AIDA, Star and Sodick, 2018
9.3. Company Profile
10. Trends and Developments
10.1. Positive Impact of Industry 4.0
10.2. Development of Manufacturing in Eastern Europe
10.3. Focus on Development of High Value and Precision Equipments
10.4. Focus on Exports and Specialization
11. Issues and Challenges
11.1. Competition from Other Countries
11.2. High Cost of Domestic Manufacturing
12. Analyst Recommendation
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cydhfm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: