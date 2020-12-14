Dublin, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hearing Aid Market Outlook to 2023 - by Hearing Aid Devices and Hearing Implants, by Region, by Type of Distribution channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Hearing Aid Market at a Global level. The report covers various aspects including introduction, pricing analysis, market overview and genesis, trends and developments, Ecosystem, competitive landscape, government regulations and Country Snapshots.



The report concludes with future market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview and Size

Market Segmentation

Competition Scenario

Future Outlook

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling



3. Global Hearing Aid Market, Overview and Genesis



4. Global Hearing Aid Market Evolution



5. Ecosystem for Global Hearing Aid Market



6. Value Chain analysis for Global Hearing Aid Industry



7. Pricing Analysis of Hearing aid devices and Hearing Implants



8. Global Hearing Aid Market Size, 2013-2018

8.1. By Revenue (2013-2018)



9. Global Hearing Aid Market Segmentation

9.1. By Type (Hearing Aid Devices and Hearing Implants), 2018

9.2. By Type of Hearing Aid Devices (By Ear and By Canal), 2018

9.2.1. By Ear Hearing Aid Devices Segmentation on the basis of Type (BTE, ITE and RIC), 2018

9.2.2. By Canal Hearing Aid Devices Segmentation on the basis of Type (ITC,IIC AND CIC), 2018

9.3. By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW), 2018

9.4. By Type of Hearing Implants (Cochlear Implants and BAHA Implants), 2018

9.5. By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW), 2018

9.6. By Distribution Channel (Audiology & ENT Clinics, Hospitals, Pharnacies), 2018



10. Snapshot of Major Countries in Global Hearing Aid Market, 2013, 2018 and 2023E



11. Government Regulations, Certification and Labeling Practices in Global Hearing Aid Market



12. Investment Scenario, 2018



13. Mergers and Acquisitions of the companies in Hearing Aid Devices and Implants Market, 2013-2018



14. Trends and Developments in Hearing Aid Market

Increasing Technological Advancements and User Convenience

Design Modifications

Rising demand of Artificial intelligence

Increasing Number of Hearing Loss patients

15. Porter's Five Forces of Global Hearing Aid Industry



16. Competitive Landscape in Global Hearing Aid Industry

16.1. Competition Stage and Competition Parameters in Global Hearing Aid Market

16.2. Market of Share of Major Hearing Aid companies at Global Level, 2018

16.3. Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players in Global Hearing Aid Devices and Implants Market

16.1. Presence of Global Players in Americas, EMEA and APAC in terms of revenue, 2018



17. Company Profile of Major Players in Global Hearing aid Market

17.1. Sonova

17.2. William Demant Holding A/S

17.3. WS Audiology A/S

17.3.1. WIDEX A/S

17.3.2. Sivantos Group

17.4. GN Store Nord

17.5. Starkey Hearing Technologies

17.6. Cochlear Limited

17.7. Med-el

17.8 Others (Rion Co. Ltd., Zounds Hearing Inc., Audina Hearing instruments, Microson , NewSound Hearing Aids)



18. Global Hearing Aid Market Future Outlook and Projections

18.1. By Revenue, 2018-2023E

18.2. By Type (Hearing Aid Devices and Hearing Implants), 2018-2023E

18.2.1. By Ear Type of Hearing Aid Devices (BTE, RIC and ITE), 2018-2023E

18.2.2. By Canal Type of Hearing Aid Devices(IIC, CIC and ITC), 2018 - 2023E

18.3. By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW), 2018-2023E



