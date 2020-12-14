Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Counter UAS Market is forecast to be worth USD 4.70 billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is primarily driven by factors, such as the increasing adoption of directed energy weapons to destroy or damage rockets, mortar-launched explosives, drones, and any other aerial threats, higher investment in military bodies & defense intelligence sectors, and technological developments in laser-based target-focused weapons.
Additionally, growing incidences of cross-border conflicts, the rise in asymmetric warfare, increased inclination for the forthcoming combat preparation, and broadening the number of the existing weaponry technology & updating them into the futuristic ones are some of the subordinate reasons behind the tremendous growth of the market. The laser-based DEW Counter UAS system or drone destroyers are expected to create huge enforcement into the market as more and more countries are deliberately developing & investing in the high-power laser-directed energy system to use against drones or UAVs.
The Global Counter UAS Market is expected to remain a very competitive and highly consolidated landscape, consisting of a number of both small start-ups & medium enterprises and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products would ensure enormous growth potential for innovative players.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Counter UAS Market on the basis of type, application, end-user, product, power, range, and region:
